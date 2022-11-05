Thomas Rhett Home Team Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Thomas Rhett recently announced his Home Team Tour 23, with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.
Spanning across 40 cities, the tour will kick off on February 9, 2023, at Vancouver's Rogers Arena. From there, it will make stops at 39 other cities, before finally closing at Nashville on September 29.
The pre-sale tickets for Thomas Rhett’s Home Team Tour 23 will first be made available to fan club members and Citi card holders on November 8 at 10 am local time. The Live Nation pre-sale follows on November 10 at 10 am local time. Tickets for the general public will go on sale via Ticketmaster and on November 11 at 10 am local time. They will also be available on Rhett's official website.
Thomas Rhett Home Team Tour 2023: Dates, locations and more
Here is a full list of the dates and venues for Thomas Rhett Home Team Tour 2023
- February 9, Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
- February 11, Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
- February 12, Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
- February 16, Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre
- February 17, Regina, SK - Brandt Centre
- February 18, Winnipeg, MT - Canada Life Centre
- February 21, London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
- February 22, Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- February 24, Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
- February 25, Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
- March 10, London, UK - The O2
- March 11, Glasgow, UK - Ovo Hydro
- March 12, Dublin, IE - Dublin 3arena
- May 4, Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
- May 5, Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena
- May 6, Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- May 18, Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
- May 19, Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
- May 20, St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
- June 8, Albany, NY - MVP Arena
- June 9, Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
- June 10, Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
- June 15, Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena
- June 16, Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME
- June 17, Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena
- June 22, Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
- June 23, Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
- July 6, Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
- July 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena
- July 8, Boston, MA - TD Garden
- July 13, Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- July 14, Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- July 15, Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
- July 20, Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
- July 21, Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
- July 22, Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
- July 27, St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
- July 28, Chicago, IL - United Center
- July 29, Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
- August 3, Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- August 4, Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- August 5, Austin, TX - Moody Center
- August 17, Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
- August 18, Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
- August 19, Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- September 14, Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
- September 15, Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- September 16, Orlando, FL - Amway Center
- September 21, Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
- September 22, State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
- September 23, Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
- September 28, Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena at The BJCC
- September 29, Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Thomas Rhett announced his upcoming tour with a fun video
On November 3, 2022, Rhett officially announced his tour via a video that he posted on his social media handles.
In the video, he can be seen donning sports jerseys from all 40 cities that he was going to perform in. That apart, he is seen answering questions at a mock press conference, which also features Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, who will be accompanying Rhett on the tour.
Thomas Rhett’s tour title was based on the name of his fan community, who are collectively called Home Team. As per Rhett's appearance in the tour's announcement video, local sports jerseys will be the preferred dress code at the concerts.
This will be the second Home Team Tour that will take place. Back in 2017, Thomas Rhett had Kelsea Ballerini and others for his first Home Team Tour.