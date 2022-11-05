Thomas Rhett Home Team Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Thomas Rhett recently announced his Home Team Tour 23, with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.

Spanning across 40 cities, the tour will kick off on February 9, 2023, at Vancouver's Rogers Arena. From there, it will make stops at 39 other cities, before finally closing at Nashville on September 29.

The pre-sale tickets for Thomas Rhett’s Home Team Tour 23 will first be made available to fan club members and Citi card holders on November 8 at 10 am local time. The Live Nation pre-sale follows on November 10 at 10 am local time. Tickets for the general public will go on sale via Ticketmaster and on November 11 at 10 am local time. They will also be available on Rhett's official website.

Thomas Rhett Home Team Tour 2023: Dates, locations and more

Here is a full list of the dates and venues for Thomas Rhett Home Team Tour 2023

February 9, Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

February 11, Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

February 12, Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

February 16, Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

February 17, Regina, SK - Brandt Centre

February 18, Winnipeg, MT - Canada Life Centre

February 21, London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

February 22, Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

February 24, Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

February 25, Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Thomas Rhett @ThomasRhett Been reminiscing today… it’s been 2 weeks since the US tour wrapped. Thinking we need to get back out there soon… Been reminiscing today… it’s been 2 weeks since the US tour wrapped. Thinking we need to get back out there soon… https://t.co/7GtuuWXxk8

March 10, London, UK - The O2

March 11, Glasgow, UK - Ovo Hydro

March 12, Dublin, IE - Dublin 3arena

May 4, Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

May 5, Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

May 6, Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

May 18, Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

May 19, Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

May 20, St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

June 8, Albany, NY - MVP Arena

June 9, Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

June 10, Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

June 15, Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena

June 16, Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME

June 17, Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

June 22, Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

June 23, Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

July 6, Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

July 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

July 8, Boston, MA - TD Garden

July 13, Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

July 14, Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

July 15, Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

July 20, Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

July 21, Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

July 22, Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

July 27, St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

July 28, Chicago, IL - United Center

July 29, Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

August 3, Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

August 4, Houston, TX - Toyota Center

August 5, Austin, TX - Moody Center

August 17, Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

August 18, Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

August 19, Denver, CO - Ball Arena

September 14, Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

September 15, Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

September 16, Orlando, FL - Amway Center

September 21, Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

September 22, State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

September 23, Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

September 28, Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

September 29, Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

kylie @Kylie6464 big country music gal now! Thomas Rhett is my fav! 🤠 big country music gal now! Thomas Rhett is my fav! 🤠 https://t.co/S2CeMF5UjZ

Thomas Rhett announced his upcoming tour with a fun video

On November 3, 2022, Rhett officially announced his tour via a video that he posted on his social media handles.

In the video, he can be seen donning sports jerseys from all 40 cities that he was going to perform in. That apart, he is seen answering questions at a mock press conference, which also features Cole Swindell and Nate Smith, who will be accompanying Rhett on the tour.

Thomas Rhett @ThomasRhett HOME TEAM, this tour is for YOU! Hitting the road all across the US next year and bringing my buddies @coleswindell @natesmithsongs with me. Tix go on sale next Friday, but sign up for the #HomeTeam for FIRST access to tickets here: bit.ly/hometeamsignup ! 🤘 #HomeTeam Tour23 HOME TEAM, this tour is for YOU! Hitting the road all across the US next year and bringing my buddies @coleswindell & @natesmithsongs with me. Tix go on sale next Friday, but sign up for the #HomeTeam for FIRST access to tickets here: bit.ly/hometeamsignup! 🤘 #HomeTeamTour23 https://t.co/Y2RGKj0WIT

Thomas Rhett’s tour title was based on the name of his fan community, who are collectively called Home Team. As per Rhett's appearance in the tour's announcement video, local sports jerseys will be the preferred dress code at the concerts.

This will be the second Home Team Tour that will take place. Back in 2017, Thomas Rhett had Kelsea Ballerini and others for his first Home Team Tour.

Poll : 0 votes