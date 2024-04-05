"Micks, I know this might be news to you": Rebel Wilson says she lost her virginity to Mickey Gooch Jr

In her newly published memoir, Rebel Rising, Rebel Wilson revealed that she lost her virginity to actor Mickey Gooch Jr. The actor was 35 when she lost her virginity and wrote in her memoir that it could be "news" for Mickey Jr.

"Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes, I lost my virginity to you."

Mickey Gooch Jr. is an actor and comedian. He is the son of the multimillionaire founder of the GFI Group, Michael Gooch. There were rumors of Wilson and Mickey Gooch Jr dating in 2015.

The actress finally revealed in her memoir that the two dated for six months. Rebel's Pitch Perfect co-star, Hana Mana Lee, introduced the two of them, the actress revealed in Rebel Rising.

Mickey and Rebel met when Mana Lee set them up after Rebel returned to Los Angeles after visiting her mother in Australia. Wilson wrote in her memoir that Mickey pursued her for a month, after which she invited him to stay with her.

Rebel Wilson and Mickey Gooch Jr dated for six months

In her memoir, which was published on April 2, 2024, Wilson also mentioned that one of the reasons she waited to have s*x until she was 35 was because she felt no one would find her "s*xually attractive" as a "big girl." However, she opened up after meeting Mickey, she wrote in her memoir.

The actress revealed that her mother's breast cancer diagnosis further encouraged her to "live her life" as she realized "life is short." Rebel Wilson wrote in her memoir:

"Life IS short. I didn't want to live my life without experiencing s*x. Experiencing love. I put it out into the universe that I was finally ready. I was going to feel the fear and just do it. I was going to sl*t it up with the next guy that came along - who also seemed like a suitable marriage candidate."

Rebel Wilson wrote that she first had s*x in a hotel while she was filming for How To Be Single.

"And then it just happens. I finally have s*x. And I guess I get those lovely s*x chemicals into my body for the first time ever, which really bonds me to him. I’m at almost my highest weight, but this great guy finds me desirable. It feels amazing."

After losing her virginity to Mickey, she wanted to be with him "all the time," she wrote in the book.

"I'd imagine having s*x and being intimate and everything would always be in my head. Now I'm someone who lives much more in my body. And I'm loving it. Now I actually have a boyfriend and he's handsome and rich to boot.'"

The two broke up after six months but reportedly remained friends.

Rebel Wilson and Mickey Gooch Jr broke up as Mickey was an "addict"

As per Rebel Rising, the couple broke up when Wilson decided to walk away after realizing Mickey was an "addict." In her memoir, she described Gooch as someone who made her feel "loved and desired," but she realized their relationship "isn't going to work out" after their "first big trip" away from each other.

Mickey admitted to going to rehab 17 times due to his struggles with addiction. As per Rebel Wilson's memoir, she waited a year to see if the comedian could come clean. However, the couple did not rekindle their relationship.

Rebel and Mickey Jr reportedly remained good friends after their breakup. In 2021, Mickey shared a throwback picture with Wilson on Instagram.

Rebel Wilson is currently engaged to Ramona Agruma. She officially came out as gay and made her relationship public in June 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, Royce, via surrogacy in November 2022.