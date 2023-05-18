Miller Lite beer commercial: Picture of comedian Ilana Glazer in a bikini goes viral amid feminist ad controversy 

Miller Lite and Ilana Glazer have been in the spotlight over a new commercial of the beer company, which had a feminist take to it, prompting many social media users to label the ad as “woke.” The entire advertisement by Miller Lite focused on the role of women in the brewing process and was hence released in March, which is Women’s history month.

Social media users also objected to the idea of the advertisement, where the company took a distinctive approach by challenging the traditional marketing tactics employed by beer companies.

Ian Miles Cheong @stillgray Miller Lite said to Bud Light, “hold my beer,” and decided to create a new ad campaign straight out of early 2010s “I hate all men” feminism to sell a drink to customers they hate. Miller Lite said to Bud Light, “hold my beer,” and decided to create a new ad campaign straight out of early 2010s “I hate all men” feminism to sell a drink to customers they hate. https://t.co/9gTnP9rNik

As the advertisement was released, Ilana Glazer faced massive backlash, with netizens even digging up a picture of her in a bikini. It all started when a Twitter user, @ZARDOZtheHammer, shared the picture of Glazer, tweeting it with the caption:

“Yet before she got old, she was in ads wearing skimpy outfits.”

The netizen seemed to imply that Glazer's message in the commercial is ironic, given that she too had featured in an advertisement in a bikini:

Picture of comedian Ilana Glazer in a bikini resurfaces on social media: Netizens reacted to the image. (Image via Twitter)

The Miller Lite ad talked about how the company will be using its old marketing material to convert beer into compost and then give it to the female farmers to help them grow 1,000 pounds of hops.

Social media users share reactions as Ilana Glazer's picture in bikini goes viral after the Miller Lite controversy

As news of the Miller Lite controversy spread, social media platforms were set abuzz with a myriad of reactions, especially after a picture of Ilana Glazer in a bikini went viral. The photo's sudden popularity sparked discussions on social media, adding fuel to the fire.

The controversy of the comedian in a bikini blew up as the entire idea of the advertisement by Miller Lite was to condemn the act of beer companies featuring women in bikinis to sell their beers.

Here is how social media users slammed Ilana Glazer after seeing her sport a bikini despite her message in the Millet Lite ad:

Despite the soaring backlash, many have also extended support to the comedian:

All the backlash has now resulted in many social media users advocating to boycott the brand and the comedian. At the same time, Ilana Glazer has not addressed the Miller Lite controversy.

