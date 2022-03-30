Miranda Lambert Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

Country music star Miranda Lambert is headed to Las Vegas for a 24-show-long residency. The singer will hold live shows at the Las Vegas Residency starting September 2022. The show will debut in September at the 7,000-seat Zappos Theater inside the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip.

The residency aims to provide fans with an up-close and personal opportunity to experience live performances of numerous chart-topping songs and beloved album cuts from Lambert's seven albums as well as her forthcoming unreleased project, Palomino.

Tickets for the show will go on sale from April 1, 2022 and will be purchasable from the singer's official site. Information regarding the price of the tickets hasn't been made available yet.

Live show details and ticket pricing for Miranda Lambert's Las Vegas residency

The general public can purchase tickets beginning Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 10 am PT. Meanwhile, her fan club will have access to the presale, which will begin on April 1, 2022 at 10:00 am PT. Citi cardholders can avail of presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program, beginning Friday, April 1, 2022 at 12 pm PT and ending Wednesday, April 6 at 10:00 pm PT.

More information regarding the prices and ticket presale is available on www.citientertainment.com. Similarly, members of Caesars Rewards and Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as customers of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, will have access to a presale beginning Monday, April 4, 2022 at 10:00 am PT and ending Wednesday, April 6 at 10:00 pm PT.

Las Vegas residency dates:

September 2022: 23, 24, 28, 30

October 2022: 1, 5, 7, 8

November 2022: 26, 27, 30

December 2022: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

March 2023: 24, 25, 30

April 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

Speaking up about her decision, Miranda Lambert told USA Today that she was getting tired of always being on the road. A residency in a city like Las Vegas was enticing to her for the very same reason. Moreover, this opportunity allows her to really bring her vision to life. She has been involved in set, merchandise and clothing design as well.

Miranda Lambert @mirandalambert Thank y’all for what you do! Some of my biggest heroes are the staff & volunteers at animals shelters who work so hard to rescue animals. @MuttNation and @TractorSupply awarded a surprise $5,000 grant to a shelter in every state to support their incredible workThank y’all for what you do! Some of my biggest heroes are the staff & volunteers at animals shelters who work so hard to rescue animals. @MuttNation and @TractorSupply awarded a surprise $5,000 grant to a shelter in every state to support their incredible work 💕🐶 Thank y’all for what you do! https://t.co/uPLdmwdPKx

The singer also announced that for every ticket purchased, she will be donating $1 to her MuttNation Foundation, which aims to promote the adoption of rescue pets, support animal shelters across the country, promote spays and neuters, and assist with animal transportation during natural disasters.

