"Mistakes on top of mistakes on top of mistakes": Paul Simon says he was 'exhausted' during his marriage to Carrie Fisher in new documentary

In a revelation within the newly released documentary, In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon delves into the intricacies of his brief yet tumultuous marriage to actress Carrie Fisher.

Released in two parts, on March 17 and 24 respectively, the film sheds light on the emotional turmoil and fundamental differences that plagued their relationship through a series of old interviews featuring the 82-year-old artist.

Simon speaks about his wedding:

"Mistakes on top of mistakes on top of mistakes."

He further added,

“I realized I could become exhausted by—I could exhaust myself from emotional upheaval”

Paul Simon reveals being exhausted during his marriage with Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Paul Simon's marriage to Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the 1977 blockbuster Star Wars, was a whirlwind affair marked by high-profile careers and public scrutiny.

In one of the interviews featured in the documentary, Simon recalls,

"In the middle of the reunion tour [with Art Garfunkel], I got married. I married Carrie Fisher."

He highlights a significant contrast in their personalities, noting Fisher's ease with show business and the media—a world she was thoroughly accustomed to, unlike Simon.

“Carrie was much more show business-oriented. She knew how to manipulate it and make it work for her. She was really good at it, and I wasn’t.”

Lorne Michaels, creator of Saturday Night Live and Simon's chief wedding attendant reflected on the duo's betrothal and honeymoon, describing voyages to Greece and Egypt and remarking on the intricacies of their union amidst their career peaks.

The film discloses that despite the initial joy, the union, enduring from August 1983 to July 1984, concluded in separation due to the emotional and career-related strains both encountered.

Reflections after the separation are touching, with Simon conceding to feelings of weariness and remorse, he confessed:

“I mean, what was I thinking? Certainly not thinking about life, you know, that you actually have to stop,”

Fisher's take on the marriage was equally grim, acknowledging “Yes,” when asked if it was the wrong decision and describing herself as “an interesting girlfriend” but a disappointing wife.

Despite their divorce, Simon and Fisher continued to see each other on and off for several years. The complexity of their relationship, marked by love, personal crises, and Fisher's struggles with drug use, is further explored in Peter Ames Carlin’s biography, Homeward Bound: The Life of Paul Simon.

Life after the whirlwind

Following their final separation, Paul Simon married Edie Brickell in 1992, with whom he has three children. Carrie Fisher had a relationship with talent agent Bryan Lourd, with whom she had a daughter, actress Billie Lourd.

Simon’s tribute to Fisher, following her death in 2016 from a heart attack, underscores the enduring impact of their relationship:

"Yesterday was a horrible day. Carrie was a special, wonderful girl. It’s too soon.”

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon offers an intimate look into the personal life of one of music's most revered figures, highlighting a significant, albeit challenging, chapter in his life with Carrie Fisher. The documentary is available to stream on MGM+.