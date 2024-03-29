In an exciting revelation for music enthusiasts and Beyoncé fans, the superstar’s latest album, Cowboy Carter, features a heartwarming appearance by her six-year-old daughter, Rumi Carter.

The track titled Protector commences with Rumi's innocent request,

"Mom, can I hear the lullaby please?"

This not only showcases a heartwarming family effort, but it also carries on Beyoncé's long-standing practice of incorporating her kids into her music—a tradition she previously adopted with her daughter Blue Ivy.

Rumi Carter's debut in Beyoncé's Protector

The song Protector, embedded within the album Cowboy Carter, showcases a unique and touching collaboration between the singer and her daughter Rumi Carter.

The opening question leads into an acoustic ballad where the singer expresses her deep love and protective instincts for her children, twins Rumi and Sir, and 12-year-old Blue Ivy Carter.

Beyoncé sings:

"And I will lead you down that road if you lose your way / Born to be a protector."

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Many people were surprised to hear Rumi's voice on the album, although it was alluded to when she received her artist profile on streaming services the day before it was released.

This appearance marks Rumi's official entry into the music world, following in the footsteps of her sister, Blue Ivy.

Beyoncé's family affair in music

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé's eldest daughter, appeared on the 2013 song Blue and played a part in last year's Renaissance tour.

Blue Ivy's talent was recognized early on when she won her first Grammy at nine years old for her work on Brown Skin Girl, a track from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. This song also featured her voice prominently, further cementing the Carter family's legacy in the music industry.

Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages, two tracks from the album Cowboy Carter—which the singer refers to as the second part of a "three-act project"—were released during the Super Bowl.

The album features an array of guest artists, including Willie Nelson and Post Malone, and covers a Dolly Parton classic, Jolene. Its creation was partly motivated by the singer's experiences of feeling "unwelcomed," likely alluding to her 2016 Country Music Association Awards performance with the Dixie Chicks.

The collaboration on Protector not only showcases the singer's role as a mother but also her ability to weave personal experiences and family bonds into her music.