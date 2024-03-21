Who is Erykah Badu? Beyoncé controversy explained as former responds to Cowboy Carter cover art

Rhythm and blues singer Erykah Badu recently took to social media to comment on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter cover art. The former did not seem pleased with the latter sporting a braided hairstyle, which is a signature look of hers. Since then, the Break My Soul singer’s publicity manager, Yvette Schure, has also taken to the internet to address the comments.

The limited-edition artwork for Beyoncé's upcoming Cowboy Carter album was unveiled on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The cover shows the 42-year-old singer wearing long beaded braids, holding a cigar, and wearing a sash that read, “act ii Beyoncé.”

When Erykah Badu saw the cover, she took to Instagram Stories to share the cover art and comment, "Hmm." The Grammy-winner also took to X to address Beyoncé's husband and rapper Jay Z, asking him "say something."

“To Jay Z. Say something Jay. You gone let this woman and the bees do this to me??” the singer wrote on X.

In the tweet, the singer seemingly was referring to Beyoncé's fans, Beyhive. For those uninitiated, Erykah Badu is best known for her 90s R&B classics. She became a playlist essential after releasing her first single, On & On in early 1997.

Erykah Badu’s real name is Erica Wright

Erykah Badu, whose real name is Erica Wright, was born in Dallas in 1971. She drew inspiration from several industry legends, like Miles Davis, Chaka Khan, Stevie Wonder, and Marvin Gaye, amongst others. After releasing her debut album, Baduizm, she was also compared to Billie Holiday.

Erykah Badu attended the School of Arts to become a teacher and a part-time singer. She went on to be signed to the Kedar Entertainment label after being discovered by Kedar Massenburg.

A few of her hit tracks include Mama’s Gun, Bag Lady, New Amerykah, Pt. 1: 4th World War, Window Seat, and But You Caint Use My Phone, among others.

Erykah Badu has been a public supporter of Beyoncé for numerous years. A glance at her X profile shows that she attended the latter's Formation World Tour concert in 2016. Erykah also took pictures with Beyoncé and Jay Z during a Met Gala event.

In 2023, Badu also got a shoutout from the Single Ladies singer in her Break My Soul Queens Remix. While performing during the Renaissance Tour in Massachusetts, Beyoncé sang- Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu.

Badu has seemingly been aware of the similarities between her and Beyoncé's styles. In 2023, she seemingly called out Bey for wearing a chrome top hat during the Renaissance Tour, which had become synonymous with Badu. According to Complex, Badu took to her Instagram stories to say, “I guess I’m everyone’s stylist. Favorite chrome mirror hat.”

As Badu recently commented on Bey’s braids, the latter’s publicist, Yvette Schure, took to Instagram to share a reel of the singer wearing the hairstyle throughout her career. Schure also said, “She slays. She slays. Now. Then. Always. #criticswithoutcredentials.”

At the time of writing this article, neither Badu, Jay Z nor Beyoncé continued the conversation online, with the latter two not addressing the same at all.