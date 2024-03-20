"I don't know why that becomes satanic!": Megan Fox quashes rumors about being a Satanist, talks about the Illuminati in latest podcast

Megan Fox is finally shutting down all rumors of her involvement in Satanism and the Illuminati.

The Transformers actress recently made an appearance on the podcast Call Her Daddy, where she spoke about her experiences in life, from body dysmorphia to being a s*x symbol. Among the things she addressed was the speculation of her being interested in Satanism, a religious belief based on the worship of the devil.

One of the things that led to this speculation was Megan Fox admitting in an interview with Glamour UK that she and partner MGK aka Machine Gun Kelly like to:

“consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

Is “not a satanist” or an “evil witch” of any sort, says Megan Fox

In the episode that was released on March 19, Fox is in conversation with Alex Cooper. She attempts to clarify the rumors, saying:

“I can see where I planted a seed and there grew a tree in its place.”

She went on to say that while she understands where the rumors came from, she thinks people misunderstood her comments.

The 37 year old also jokingly mentioned that she does not know whether the Illuminati is real, and believes if it were real, they would have invited her to join in.

Megan Fox also attempted to distinguish their blood drinking ritual from that of a satanic ritual. She said,

"I guess one of the ones that's very persistent is that I'm like satanic, or do satanic rituals, or maybe adjacent to Illuminati, or something in that vein. Which I think really started—I don't know why it started there was just that one time I said I drink blood ritualistically, and then everybody was like, 'She's into satanic rituals.' That was a very misunderstood thing.”

Instead, Megan Fox insists that rituals in themselves are not negative, and doing skin care is as much a ritual as drinking a drop of fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s blood. She also compared the act to the blood brother pacts of old.

“It's like that, except instead of rubbing your fingers together the drop of blood goes in your mouth. And I don't know why that becomes satanic! What is so gross about what I did with my 'soul mate'?"

Bringing an end to the blood-drinking discussion the actress acknowledged that the couple's Halloween costume from 2022 most likely "exacerbated" the satanic allegations. (MGK donned a priest costume holding a leash that was connected to a collar Fox was wearing around her neck.)

She also revealed that MGK did not want her to dispel the satanic rumors too soon, saying,

“He didn’t want me to clarify. It is so much cooler that people think we’re this bizarre, that we’re this weird. That we’re doing this kind of weird, magical, weird s–t in our basement.”

Apart from talks of blood drinking and the Illuminati, Megan Fox also addressed more serious things in the interview, including the pressures of being seen as a s*x symbol from a young age. According to the actress, the public perception of her heavily contributed to her body dysmorphia, and the constant s*xualization did not help.

She shared that,

“I’ve had body dysmorphia since I was probably like [5 years old]. I can remember sitting in the back of my sister’s car, she was getting married — and I even remember what I was wearing. I had black shorts that had white polka dots on them, and I was 5. This is crazy. I was in the backseat looking at my legs being like, I have such fat thighs. My thighs are so fat.”

Fox also shared insights into her relationship with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children.