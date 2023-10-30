Megan Fox and MGK's cosplay as Light Yagami and Ryuk sets the internet on fire

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) are in the spotlight once again, and this time, they have become the center of attention in the manga and anime community, which has lost its mind owing to a set of pictures and videos that are now making rounds on the internet.

The reason why social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram are buzzing is due to Fox and Kelly's latest cosplay, inspired by Death Note, which is one of the most popular anime and manga titles, and is usually people’s entry to the genre. For the cosplay, Megan Fox dressed up as Light Yagami while MGK dressed up as Ryuk, the main characters from the anime. The pair attended Vas Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween party in the Death Note cosplay.

As soon as pictures of the two went viral, the anime and manga community took to X to react to same.

Fans can't stop talking about Megan Fox and MGK’s Death Note cosplay attempt

Expand Tweet

Megan Fox cosplayed a gender-bent version of Light Yagami while holding the Death Note, whereas MGK dressed up as Ryuk, the shinigami. Pictures of the two, shared by several social media users, saw a flurry of comments from excited netizens.

The comments section had mixed reactions from members of the anime and manga community. While some were shocked because the duo chose to cosplay anime characters, plenty said that they loved the execution.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Among those who liked the cosplay effort, most believed that Megan Fox stole the show. Her cosplay of a gender-bent Light Yagami was much better in comparison to MGK's Ryuk cosplay.

However, several people were also of the opinion that MGK's choice of cosplaying Ryuk was actually good, since their physiques match for the most part.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While some netizens appreciated the Light Yagami cosplay that Megan Fox attempted, plenty others did not like it. They believed that the overall cosplay as a pair was quite bad. Fans even went to the extent of comparing Megan Fox and MGK's cosplay to the amateur-ish cosplays seen in conventions like Comic Con.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Final thoughts

Despite the members of the anime and mange community being harsh on Megan Fox and MGK for cosplaying Light and Ryuk, there were quite a few positives from the cosplay, especially with regards to Fox's attention to detail. Not only did she have the Death Note in her hand, she also held a purse that was shaped like an apple, since Ryuk really liked the fruit.

Furthermore, MGK's attempt to portray Ryuk wasn't all that bad. The outfit could have been tailored more accurately, but it was quite clear that the couple wanted to put their own spin on the characters. A more intricate outfit for Ryuk would have been better-received by fans on the internet.

That being said fans were happy to see some of their favorite celebrities portray their favorite anime characters on Halloween.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.