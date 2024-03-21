Megan Fox confirms her engagement is off while talking about Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox, during an appeareance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast on March 19, broke the silence on her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly. When Cooper said;

"You got engaged, then I think it was called off, then we don't know what's going on with you. How would you describe your relationship with MGK?"

To which Fox responded:

"I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption, so I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul', and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. Beyond that I'm not willing to explain."

The recent comments on her relationship with MGK come after Megan Fox posted a video in January 2022. In the video, MGK can be seen getting down on one knee and proposing.

Exploring Megan Fox and MGK's relationship timeline

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly first met on the sets of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. The pair became Instagram official after MGK posted a photo alongside Fox in coordinating black fits with the caption, "Waited for eternity to find you again..."

In September 2020, MGK during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, talked about his changed perspective on love, after he met the actress. In September 2021, the couple attended their first MTV Video Music Awards together.

Later in January 2022, the actress shared a video of Kelly dropping on one knee. Kelly also shared a video showcasing Fox's double-gem diamond engagement ring, with the caption; "Yes, in this life and every life (ring emoji)"

In February 2022, the couple adopted a kitten named Whiskey and took to post about the new addition on Instagram, saying:

"Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX."

They also got matching tattoos of voodoo dolls with stitches in May 2022, in honor of the actress' 36th birthday.

The two sparked breakup rumors after fans pointed out that the couple hadn't been posting about each other much. Kelly in his documentary, Life in Pink, revealed about a time when he nearly committed suicide one night while talking on call with Megan;

"I called Megan, I was like, 'You aren't there for me. I'm in my room, and I'm, like freaking out on her, and dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth, and I'm yelling on the phone, and, like, the barrel's in my mouth. I go to cock the shotgun, and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan's, like, dead silent."

In February 2023, Megan Fox addressed cheating rumors in an Instagram statement, adding that "there has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind."