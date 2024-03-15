What did Bowen Yang say about Ariana Grande? Actor defends Wicked co-star amid allegations 

During an appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast on March 13, 2024, Bowen Yang defended rumors revolving around Wicked co-star Ariana Grande's relationship with Ethan Slater. Bowen said:

"The narrative is wrong. (Grande's) not even outwardly saying that, but the narrative has been incorrect. People have even retracted things in these stories with no f***king apology to the people who are involved. I can tell you for a fact that what people out there seem to be clinging on to is incorrect."

Ariana Grande sparked media interest after seeking a divorce from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez and allegedly getting together with Ethan Slater in 2023.

What are the allegations against Ariana Grande?

Fans speculated that Ariana Grande's song the boy is mine from the album Eternal Sunshine is about her boyfriend Ethan Slater. Grande released the album in March 2024, and fans believe that the song is reportedly a jab at Ethan's ex-wife, Lilly Jay.

A source close to Jay told Daily Mail:

"Ariana's new album just shows what kind of woman she truly is. To sing a song called 'the boy is mine' is not only a slap in the face to his still wife Lilly, but a slap in the face to all women."

The source added:

"As Lilly said from the get-go, Ariana is not a girl's girl and Ethan's family is collateral damage. Ariana basically rubbed it in Lilly's face that she stole Ethan from Lilly then asks her fans to not interpret her song the wrong way. This is not an interpretation. It is her literal words."

In an interview with Page Six in 2023, Lilly stated that Ariana is "not a girl's girl" and that her family was "collateral damage." Her comments on Grande allegedly led many fans to draw controversial theories about Grande being a "homewrecker."

As per the source, Ariana's songs from her recent albums left nothing up to interpretation and accused Ariana of being upset with Ethan's ongoing divorce proceedings.

During a recent interview on The Zach Sang Show, Ariana responded to rumors about her relationship with Ethan Slater. She said:

"We don't need to go into any specifics, but of course there's an insatiable frustration, an inexplicable hellish feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love, and you."

Bowen Yang, during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on March 11, 2024, also defended Ariana Grande and called her "a real friend."