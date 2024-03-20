"I'm a Karen": Millie Bobby Brown admits to leaving negative reviews under fake name

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown revealed in a recent podcast that she leaves negative reviews for bad services under a fake name. In conversation with singer Jessie Ware and her mother on their podcast, Table Manners, published on March 13, Brown admitted to leaving criticisms when faced with poor service.

In a clip uploaded on Instagram, Jessie asked Millie if she was a Karen. Snacking on a plate of food, the latter responded:

"Okay, I’m a Karen... I do think it’s important to know where you went wrong, and [there’s] always room for improvement."

Brown appeared on the podcast to promote her new Netflix film, Damsel. As per their website, the hosts met Millie at a hotel and had a delivery combo of Tom Kerridge food from his restaurant in the hotel, room service, and McDonald’s.

Millie Bobby Brown's experiences with bad service

On the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast, Enola Holmes actress Millie Bobby Brown shared the reason for her leaving negative reviews.

"My whole life is people have been criticizing me. So I'm gonna give it back to you sometimes," Brown said.

Millie then went on to share two experiences where she faced bad service from workers. In the first, she alleged that a woman insisted she and her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, pay the hotel fees before their stay was over.

"The woman was pulling my fiancé aside like, 'We need to settle payment' or whatever. And I was just like, 'Yeah, we will, but at the end of our stay. Like, we're still staying here.' And she was just like, 'Yeah, but you could settle it now.' And I was like, 'But I don't want to," Brown said.

In her review of the hotel, Brown advised that guests should "complete the transaction of payment at the end of their stay."

Talking about another incident, Millie Bobby Brown recalled being at a store where she helped an old lady find socks. She flagged down an employee who was apparently "so unhelpful." Brown remarked:

"I was like, 'Please, this isn't even for me.' So I left a review. I did."

She then proceeded to admit to being a Karen, saying that service workers could improve their skills after being pointed out where they went wrong. Fans were divided about Brown's stance. Some called her "entitled" in the comments, while others agreed that providing constructive feedback was not a bad thing and Millie should not be called a "Karen" for it.

Millie Bobby Brown plays the role of Princess Elodie in her new fantasy action film Damsel. As per IMDb, her character "agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt." Released to mixed reviews on March 8, Damsel is available to stream on Netflix.