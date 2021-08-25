"My family trashed me for dating Trisha": Moses Hacmon claims Hila and Ethan Klein blocked him on social media

Moses Hacmon, brother to Hila Klein and fiancé to Trisha Paytas, has spoken up about no longer following his sister or brother-in-law on social media.

Moses, the eldest of the Hacmon siblings, was introduced to Trisha Paytas in a dating segment on the H3 Podcast. He proposed to Paytas in December 2020 and has sided with them since the fallout of the Frenemies podcast.

According to Ethan Klein, Hacmon had ceased contact with sister Hila before the pair ultimately unfollowed one another on social media. The claims came before Ethan Klein's mother, Donna shared a text message where she expressed her concern at the possibility of the feud affecting Hila's pregnancy.

Moses Hacmon, however, has come forward to state otherwise. In a series of tweets, Hacmon claimed that Ethan and Hila blocked him on all social media.

He also responded to a tweet thread that stated both Kleins were "weaponizing [their] fanbase against Moses and Trisha Paytas."

"I NEVER dated someone to spite my family. Ever. My family (not Ethan's) love Trisha and are so happy for me."

Moses Hacmon explains his side of the situation

Hacmon acknowledged the ongoing drama between his brother-in-law and his fiancé on Twitter. In response to a user's question and theory as to why Paytas "alienated" Hacmon from his sister, he responded,

"I didn't unfollow anyone. They blocked me. So it looks like I don't follow them. I am not that petty."

I didn’t unfollow anyone. They blocked me. So it looks like I don’t follow them. I am not that petty. And on IG?!? Why block that ? 🤦‍♂️ — Channel Water (@Moses_Hacmon) August 24, 2021

Hacmon also blamed the H3 subreddit for "weaponizing" a lot of comments that Ethan and Hila Klein previously made. He urged Twitter users to go back to H3 Podcast archives that feature videos about "[him] without [his] consent."

"It's a shame you weren't here when my family trashed me just for the fact that I was dating Trisha...To them I was fair game because i dated someone they looked down on."

It’s a shame you weren’t here when my family trashed me just for the fact that I was dating Trisha. Please go back and watch all the videos they made about me without my consent. To them I was fair game because I dated someone they looked down on. Thanks — Channel Water (@Moses_Hacmon) August 22, 2021

Although Moses Hacmon responded to various tweets about the drama, many Twitter users speculated that it could be Paytas handling the account. It is unclear on whether or not Hacmon has officially come forward to confirm these tweets.

Other users have praised the end of contact between the two parties.

Trisha Paytas has not commented further on the drama involving Ethan and Hila Klein, nor have they responded to Moses Hacmon's defensive statements.

Also read: xQc claims old “Spider-mans” are better than Tom Holland’s version of the character after No Way Home's trailer drop

Edited by Siddharth Satish