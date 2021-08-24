"So sad": Fans slam Trisha Paytas as Hila Klein and her brother, Moses Hacmon unfollow each other 

Trisha Paytas's fiancé and Ethan Klein's brother-in-law, Moses Hacmon has unfollowed his sister Hila on social media.

Trisha Paytas met Moses Hacmon on an episode of the H3 Podcast when Ethan and Hila hosted a dating show. The couple have been together since early 2020 and got engaged in December 2020.

Paytas previously stated that they wanted to be part of a large family, that included Frenemies co-host Ethan Klein. He and Trisha Paytas created the podcast that came to an abrupt end in June 2021.

Since their fallout, Paytas has retaliated against Klein by guest starring on Keemstar's Mom's Basement podcast and creating various videos about who was at fault for ending Frenemies.

Recently, Klein's mother, Donna Klein came forward to acknowledge the stress he and Paytas were putting on Hila Klein, who is currently pregnant with their third child.

"If your sister has a miscarriage because of this stress, I will hold you and Trisha responsible," Ethan's mother texted Moses in regards to the feud.

Since that update, it appears that both Moses Hacmon and Hila Klein, brother and sister, no longer follow each other on Instagram or Twitter.

Fans criticize Trisha Paytas's possible involvement in the siblings' fallout

In response to the revelation of Hacmon and Hila Klein no longer following one another, many users on Instagram began blaming Trisha Paytas directly. Others were disheartened at the unfortunate situation, stating they "hoped" it could be resolved in a civil manner.

One user stated:

"That is sad. Trisha is getting what [they] wanted...to get Moses away from his family."

Another user commented:

"If Trisha really thinks [them] and Moses are gonna last I just... that relationship is doomed."

Another user stated:

"Imagine never talking to your sibling again because of Trisha Paytas lol."

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Neither Moses Hacmon nor sister Hila Klein have commented on the situation at this time. Trisha Paytas has not yet acknowledged the siblings' fallout.

Also read: Who are Demi Burnett's exes? First girlfriend claims Bachelor in Paradise star cheated on her

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish