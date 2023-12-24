On December 24, 2023, the X user @111taekim111 shared that BTS' Kim Taehyung's dog, Yeontan's M-Net stage appearance, became the sixth most viewed male idol fancam in 2023.

Kim Taehyung made an unforgettable appearance with his pet dog, Yeontan, in September on the M Countdown of the M-net channel in 2023, where he sang the title track Slow Dancing from his album Layover.

As soon as the fans learned of Yeontan's achievement among the other prominent K-pop idols on the list, including Jimin and Jungkook, they were over the moon, and one user tweeted, stating that he is the most successful K-pup idol.

"The icon and the moment": Fans are proud of Kim Taehyung's dog Yeontan for his recent feat

As BTS' Kim Taehyung released his debut album Layover in September, featuring six tracks with Slow Dancing as the lead track, he appeared on several music shows to promote it.

He also performed on M-net (Music Network), the television music channel, singing Slow Dancing in episode 814 of M Countdown. The fans at the show continued to cheer for the idol, captivated by his soulful voice.

Subsequently, the idol appeared on stage with his pet dog, Yeontan. Fans were elated and stated the moment was priceless and unforgettable. The M-net YouTube channel also posted Yeontan's solo fancam footage, showcasing only visuals of V's pet dog cutely walking around the stage, looking at everyone and V.

As Yeontan's solo fancam footage became the sixth most-viewed male idol fancam in 2023, following Jungkook's Seven on SBS Zoom and Jimin's Take Two on BANGTAN TV fancams, fans are proud and anticipate a solid comeback for Yeontan.

Fans treat him as the idol of other pups and state that he is talented, just like his father (V). They further refer to him as the pup idol Yeontan and state that he is the only nepo kid they like because he is both talented and charming.

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung's fancam for Take Two ranked first in the list of the most viewed male idol fancams in 2023, followed by Jungkook's several fancams on different YouTube channels.

Fans stated that both Kim Taehyung and Yeontan are ruling the charts and showcasing their worldwide influence, and they are over the moon.

They are flooding social media with different congratulatory posts for Yeontan, where they shower him with a plethora of compliments.

V enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Namjoon. He is set to serve in the military for eighteen months and is expected to return in 2025.