"Mother of Dragon is back": Twitter goes berserk over Emilia Clarke's new red carpet looks at Secret Invasion premiere

Marvel's upcoming TV miniseries Secret Invasion is set to be released on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The series will have six episodes and is the first installment of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The anticipation for the show has been building for quite some time and now with just a week left for its premiere, netizens found an amazing excuse to celebrate early.

The launch event of the show recently took place in Hollywood, California and every cast member made it to the premiere. While the cast members received amazing reception, it was Emilia Clarke's red carpet look that had the fans floored. Clarke was wearing a peach dress with a floral pattern and pockets. She posed on the red carpet with her cast mates and her fans and left them in awe of her glamor.

The actress, who is set to play Talos' daughter, G'iah on the show, got a lot of appreciation on social media. While some fans praised her for her outfit, others dropped Game of Thrones references to praise her outfit and one even said:

Twitter stunned by Emilia Clarke's Red carpet look at Secret Invasion launch event

Fans who saw Emilia Clarke at the Marvel production seemed to believe that it was a match made in heaven. They said that they had always longed to see the Game of Thrones star to show up in either a film or a show.

With the upcoming show, it seems like their prayers have been answered. However, it wasn't just the fans who were excited about the show, even Clarke was excited and spoke about the same in a series of red-carpet interviews. She said:

"It’s crazy. It’s big. I mean, it’s huge. This is huge. This, for a TV show, this is ridiculous. I’m here for it! I’m definitely here for it."

Clarke was the ninth actor to make the switch from the Game of Thrones franchise to the MCU. Upon realizing the same, she said she didn't know that and added that it seems like a lot of people. Clarke said:

"I’m trying to think of who the hell is in them now."

As mentioned earlier, fans were excited to see the actress at the launch of the MCU show. While some called her the "mother of dragons," others said that Clarke being a part of the MCU seemed like a "natural fit."

Fans flooded the post with Game of Thrones references as her Daenerys Targaryen character will forever be immortal. They called her their queen and added that her time in the MCU was going to be legendary. Fans made sure she got the attention she deserved. They believed that Clarke was one of the best actors in the world right now.

On Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen had nicknames like Mother of Dragons, Breaker of Chains, and Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, among others. Fans used the same while gushing over the actress' look.

Secret Invasion synopsis

The show's cast includes Emilia Clarke, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle. The cast also has Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, Charlayne Woodard, Samuel Adewunmi, Katie Finneran, Christopher McDonald, and Dermot Mulroney.

The synopsis of Secret Invasion according to IMDb reads:

"Fury and Talos try to stop the Skrulls who have infiltrated the highest spheres of the Marvel Universe."

Secret Invasion is created by Kyle Bradstreet and is based on Secret Invasion by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu.

