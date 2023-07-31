Mott's applesauce recall: Reason, affected states, UPC code, and other details revealed

Mott's is an American company that specializes in making apple-based products, especially sauces and juices. The brand recently received media attention for one of its products. On July 28, the company voluntarily recalled thousands of cases of its well-known Mott's Applesauce owing to potential health risks associated with the product's high patulin levels, which can lead to nausea, lung congestion, and cell degeneration. In extreme cases, it can also cause cancer.

Mott's 6-pack consisting of 111g of applesauce and its containers of 666g of the product has been recalled. Each unit is wrapped in a plastic cup and put into a cardboard box with six sleeves. These were distributed in 24 states across the entire country.

The codes of the infected containers are 042123LYtt:tt and 042223LYttt:tt. and their 'Best by' dates are August 13, 2024, and August 14, 2024, respectively. The case label's UPC is 10014800000075, and the retail unit's UPC is 14800000078.

These recalled Mott's applesauce packs contain high levels of Patulin

These affected packs might contain patulin (Image via Associated Press)

As per the FDA, due to the increased patulin levels, the company has voluntarily recalled the cases of their applesauce. In addition to Bermuda and the Dominican Republic, the recalled product was sold in locations in Connecticut, Alaska, Michigan, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Georgia, Texas, Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Although no cases of illnesses have been reported yet due to the patulin contamination, the applesauce manufacturer has advised individuals not to consume the product and to throw away any applesauce that fits the above description. Additionally, the brand has advised customers to get in touch with their doctor if they have any symptoms after ingesting Mott's Applesauce, including nausea or vomiting.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) describes patulin as a mycotoxin that is mostly produced by the mold species Penicillium, Aspergillus, and Byssochlamys. Patulin can be present in a variety of moldy fruits, grains, and other foods, and is frequently discovered in decaying apples and apple products.

Individuals can suffer from vomiting, gastrointestinal issues, and nausea if infected by the disease. In more extreme situations, it may result in genotoxicity or cause damage to the DNA of the body.

Customers can contact Mott’s Consumer Relations at (800) 426-4891 from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm EST, if they have any questions or concerns regarding the recall. Individuals can also send an email to the business using the website's product feedback link.