"Please restock": Twitter frustrated as Mute Boston Bag sold out on pre-order twice

The Mute Boston bag has been trending for days now, and with good reason. Though the Bangtan Boys are on an extended break for the holidays, their content is still the top trend on social media platforms. On New Year’s Eve, Big Hit Music had announced that BTS members will release self-designed merchandise, and their collections are being revealed now, one after the other.

Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, has released his collection, which, staying true to his artistic persona, is called "Vante." The star released a leather bag featuring a palette of his favorite colors and also launched a special multi-purpose ‘Mute Boston Bag’ alongside a brooch set.

Mute Boston Bag: The pallete

The bag is classic brown and has a white and red floral satin ribbon tied to the handles. It also comes with detachable long straps for those who would like to use it as a crossbody bag, making it multipurpose and extremely versatile.

After the revelation, ARMY couldn't stop admiring V's magnificent piece. This self-designed bag was the one piece that perfectly resembled and reflected V's personal style - the fans could easily catch that.

Setting new records

V’s line was launched on January 11, but according to social media, the bag sold out in less than five seconds. What was even more shocking was how quickly the sold-out bag was being advertised on reselling sites at highly inflated rates.

Earlier this month, pajama sets and pillows designed by Kim Seokjin, and joggers and wind chimes designed by Kim Namjoon sold out within minutes. Min Yoongi’s necklaces and notepad also met the same fate as it just flew off the shelf.

Mute Boston Bag sells out again

As soon as this bag was out on January 8, BTS ARMY fell in love with it. Fans have taken over the Twitter-verse, calling the bag ‘expensive’ but ‘totally worth it!’.

It was to nobody's surprise that this collection - especially the bag - has sold out not once, but twice, and that too, in pre-order. Fans are taking to Twitter to express their grief and are requesting another renewal.

For the sake of all the disappointed fans, we sure hope that the bag is restocked soon. After all, we all need our own Mute Boston Bag, don't we?

