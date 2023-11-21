“My agent is so fired”: Paris Hilton walking into an empty Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix party sparks hilarious reactions online

On November 17, Paris Hilton made an appearance at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Party. However, according to a video posted by an Instagram account, @real.vegas.locals, no one was there to see her grand entry.

The video received hilarious reactions from netizens roasting the star.

A user mocks Hilton (image via @nightlyprocessing on Instagram)

In the video, the star entered a room as cameras flashed. The camera panned to show that there weren't many people in the room. Paris even lifted her sunglasses to scan the room for people. The Hilton heiress stuck to the theme by wearing a glittering racecar driver jumpsuit. Although there was barely any crowd at the party, Hilton's Instagram post featuring the event said otherwise. She captioned the post saying:

“Had a blast DJing for the @Hilton X @McLaren Stay on the Grid Experience at the @F1 #LVGP!”

The carousel of photos featured a crowd of fans vibing to the TV star's DJing skills.

"The moment she realized Mom is no longer cool" - say netizens about Paris Hilton

Many people had a lot to say about Paris Hilton's grand entry. Some pointed out that, regardless of the crowd not being there, the star still looked amazing in her tracksuit outfit. Meanwhile others pointed out that there are other videos of the event showing that it was packed out.

Another user disses Paris (image via @joe.702 on Instagram)

The account that posted the video, @real.vegas.locals, also clarified later in the comments that the video was meant to be a diss at F1, not Paris.

The post owner explains the video (image via @real.vegas.locals on Instagram)

Users show appreciation for Paris's look at the party (image via @pegilyn_scarlett_rey on Instagram)

Another user explains the lack of crowd (image via @erica.russi on Instagram)

A user calls Paris, "cringe" (image via @imissmypencils on Instagram)

A user throws shade at Paris (image via @ al_b_shua on Instagram)

This isn't the first time Paris Hilton faced issues at a Formula 1 party. Earlier in 2021, while DJing for an event in Miami, the heiress faced technical difficulties when, halfway through her set, the music stopped. A source informed Page Six:

“Paris kept her cool and stepped away from the booth, and Carter took the mic to fill the silence. Paris had amazing energy and handled the situation like a champ.”

Thanks to her husband, Carter Reum, Paris was able to regain her cool. He hyped up the crowd, giving Paris Hilton the time to cool things off.