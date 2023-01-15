“My conscience is clear”: Scott Eizember shares final words as Oklahoma executes inmate over 2003 murder

On Thursday, January 12, 62-year-old Scott Eizember was executed for the murder of an elderly couple 19 years ago. He was executed in Oklahoma by lethal injection and was declared dead at 10.15 am local time on Thursday.

The execution took place after a parole board voted against granting him clemency. According to The Post, the lethal drugs were injected into Scott Eizember via intravenous at 10.01 am on Thursday, and he was declared dead approximately fifteen minutes later.

Erin Christy @Erin_Christy Scott Eizember has died by lethal injection. His official time of death, 10:15 am.



He was convicted after several crimes, including two murders in Creek Co. that also resulted in 1 of the longest manhunts in state history. Scott Eizember has died by lethal injection. His official time of death, 10:15 am. He was convicted after several crimes, including two murders in Creek Co. that also resulted in 1 of the longest manhunts in state history.

The convicted killer, who received his last meal at 5.10 pm on Wednesday, told the Associated Press:

"I’m at peace. My conscience is clear, completely. I love my children."

According to media reports, during the execution process, Scott Eizember was seen talking to his spiritual adviser, Reverend Jeffrey Hood. The latter was initially barred from visiting Eizember in the death chamber by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections due to his history of anti-death penalty activism and an arrest. However, this time, he was allowed in after the victims’ families requested it.

The Post also reported that the murderer lifted his head and mouthed, "I love you," towards his daughter and his attorneys.

The Peanut Gallery @deathrowpundit I always thought Scott Eizember looked unsettling. No humanity in his eyes. This is a man with no soul, with zero redeeming qualities. I always thought Scott Eizember looked unsettling. No humanity in his eyes. This is a man with no soul, with zero redeeming qualities. https://t.co/FHa06jmiKa

Scott Eizember was convicted for the 2003 murders of the Cantrells

19 years ago, Scott Eizember broke into the Cantrells' home to better stalk his former girlfriend, Kathryn Smith, who lived across the street from them. According to prosecutors, Eizember entered the house only after the elderly couple left, but when they returned to the house unexpectedly, he murdered them.

Prosecutors further alleged that Eizember beat 76-year-old A.J. Cantrell to death with a shotgun and then fatally shot his wife, 70-year-old Patsy Cantrell, with the same weapon in October 2003. Following this, the murderer allegedly broke into his former girlfriend's house and shot her son in the back. He also attacked Smith's mother, but both of them survived the attack.

Jonathan Cooper @JCooperTV BREAKING: The state of Oklahoma has executed Scott Eizember. Eizember killed elderly couple AJ and Patsy Cantrell in 2003. He then led authorities on a 37-day manhunt, one of the longest in state history. BREAKING: The state of Oklahoma has executed Scott Eizember. Eizember killed elderly couple AJ and Patsy Cantrell in 2003. He then led authorities on a 37-day manhunt, one of the longest in state history. https://t.co/Ov8r44LHrs

After this, a massive manhunt for Eizember ensued, and he evaded arrest for months. He was taken into custody while on his way to Arkansas by holding a couple hostage and forcing them to drive him there. Fortunately for the pair, the husband kept a gun hidden inside his vehicle and was able to shoot Scott Eizember four times before notifying law enforcement.

In December 2022, Eizember told the parole board:

"I make no excuses. I belong in prison. I’ve said that right from the start, and I apologize profusely to all the victims and when I say all, I mean the entire Creek County community."

Attorney Mark Henricksen had opined that Scott Eizember's execution would be an act of "revenge" as the convicted killer was remorseful during his long stay behind bars. However, family members of the victims have called this a turning point in their lives.

Erin Christy @Erin_Christy Scott Eizember Execution: here is a fact sheet given to the media including death penalty history, synopsis of Eizember’s crimes, chemicals used, and requested last meal. Scott Eizember Execution: here is a fact sheet given to the media including death penalty history, synopsis of Eizember’s crimes, chemicals used, and requested last meal. https://t.co/RSURk0ogME

In a statement delivered at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary after Scott Eizember's execution, Johnny Melton, the couple’s nephew, said:

"There is no closure today, but a page has been turned and a fresh chapter in our lives has begun. After living this nightmare, I must say that 20 years is too long for justice to be served."

While protecting everyone's rights is certainly a priority, he said that the process took too long and that the past two decades have been "excruciating" and painful for the grieving family members of A.J. Cantrell and Patsy Cantrell.

Poll : 0 votes