“My Haesoo crumbs”: Fans swoon as Jung Hae-in recalls a memory with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo from the sets of ‘Snowdrop’ in a recent interview

The K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Jisoo was thanked by actor Jung Hae-in for clicking several of his pictures during the filming of Snowdrop. A video of Jung Hae-in appeared on the YouTube account of fashion magazine Harper's BAZAAR on February 1, 2024. Through a series of images assembled by the magazine, Jung Hae-in was shown in this film showcasing his 12-year journey through fashion.

Among the images he discovered was a picture of Jisoo, which was shot in the manner of a photo booth, taken somewhere during the hectic promotion of their Disney Plus drama Snowdrop.

Fans immediately rushed to X and expressed their happiness over the little crumbs they got from the duo's friendship and wrote:

"They're still friends": Fans swoon over Jung Hae-in and Jisoo's friendship as he mentions her during his Harper's BAZAAR interview

In the interview, Jung Hae-in said that they were having fun when they took the pictures. He added that a handful of pictures had been captured at that period. Although the photo shoot was enjoyable, the actor recollects that they all demanded more and asked her to take another round of images with her film camera.

Given that it was the Harper's BAZAAR photo shoot, the magazine inquired as to whether Jung Hae-in had a particular favorite piece from his full array or if he had worn several various costumes that day. In response, Jung Hae-in mentioned wearing a white sweater the day Jisoo was photographing everyone with her film camera.

Jung Hae-in further added that later the Flower singer made a digital folder of all the pictures that she took on the sets of Snowdrop and mailed it to everyone.

"As far as I remember, JISOO took that photo with a film camera. She used to go around taking photos of everyone on-site during the shooting of 'Snowdrop'. She took hundreds of pictures then. She used a film camera for all of them. Later, she converted the pictures to digital files, and then sent them to each one of us. I felt really grateful to her for that, actually." (as reported by SBS News)

Fans were over the moon to see Jung Hae-in mention Jisoo and give a glimpse of their friendship and the behind-the-scene tidbits from their iconic and beloved drama Snowdrop.

More about Snowdrop

The drama Snowdrop, which airs on JTBC and Disney Plus, is set in 1987, a pivotal year in South Korean history. The year witnessed the downfall of the repressive Fifth Republic of Korea and the emergence of the democratic Sixth Republic of Korea as a consequence of the June 1987 Democracy Movement, a nationwide uprising movement aimed at compelling the dictatorship that ruled the nation to hold free and fair elections.

The compelling narrative unfolds during the months of November and December in 1987. The lead character Lim Soo-ho (played by Jung Hae-in) who pretends to be a graduate student is discovered drenched in blood after being hidden from the authorities in her dorm room by Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo), a fellow student.

However, it turns out that Soo-ho is not really who he seems to be and is an undercover agent from North Korea. The narrative of the two develops against a framework of political unrest as they get romantically involved.

For the unversed, Snowdrop was the BLACKPINK idol's first-ever acting project as a main lead and the show experienced worldwide success and acclaim.