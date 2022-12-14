“My heart dropped”: The Voice season 22 fans upset after Omar placed fourth in the grand finale 

The Voice season 22 has officially come to an end. The famed reality TV series crowned its title winner, and it was none other than Bryce Leatherwood from Blake Shelton's team. Bryce received the highest number of votes from fans and won against four other finalists--Omar Jose Cardonna, Morgan Myles, Bodie, and Brayden Lape--who were with him in the grand finale.

The Voice season 22 returned to NBC for its live grand finale on Tuesday night, December 13, 2022 at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, for an epic two-part finale. Since there were no more competitive performances, the series saw an impressive line of guest performances by famous celebrities.

Prior to the results being announced, the five finalists took to center stage for one last performance. This time, however, it was a duet with their coaches. Ultimately, when the time came, host Carson Daly revealed the results.

Brayden Lape from Team Blake came fifth, Omar Jose Cardonna from Team Legend came fourth, Morgan Myles from Team Camila and Bodie from team Blake were announced as runners up. Finally, Bryce was given the title, and awarded the trophy as the winner of The Voice season 22.

TJ Sounier @TjSounier #TheVoice My heart dropped when Omar was called 4th. Really America? Were you watching the same show I was? Omar Cardona is going to be a [email protected] My heart dropped when Omar was called 4th. Really America? Were you watching the same show I was? Omar Cardona is going to be a [email protected] #TheVoice

However, upon hearing the results, fans were shocked to find out that John Legend's artist, Omar came in fourth position. Having been a front runner the entire season, fans claimed they expected him to either win or at least come in as a runner-up. They took to social media to share their disappointment with the voting results.

"He deserved to win tonight": The Voice fans furious after Omar Jose Cardonna comes fourth in the grand finale

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Omar didn't deserve the fourth spot. Some fans also added that he deserved to win the title over Bryce Leatherwood. A few fans also urged his coach John Legend to take Omar on tour with him or help him with his career in the music industry.

Brett Ducat @ducat_brett @johnlegend #TheVoice Omar deserved the win. John should 100% take Omar on tour with him or set him up with a record deal of some sort. John needs to do Justice to the pure ROBBERY we just witnessed. @johnlegend #TheVoice Omar deserved the win. John should 100% take Omar on tour with him or set him up with a record deal of some sort. John needs to do Justice to the pure ROBBERY we just witnessed.

ArchAngel @TeresaJTaylor1 @johnlegend #TheVoice OK YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME!!! Omar should have won or be number 2!!!! He is an INCREDIBLE PERFORMER! Omar can’t wait to see you in Vegas!!! @johnlegend #TheVoice OK YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME!!! Omar should have won or be number 2!!!! He is an INCREDIBLE PERFORMER! Omar can’t wait to see you in Vegas!!!

cwong @cynthiawwong_ when Omar, Morgan and Bodie sing their goddamn hearts out in different genres all season long and the winner is NONE OF THEM #TheVoice when Omar, Morgan and Bodie sing their goddamn hearts out in different genres all season long and the winner is NONE OF THEM #TheVoice https://t.co/HCqXic3JrU

ShellyMarie @Shellydatalto #TheVoice #OmarJoseCardona

Last yr I felt Wendy shoulda won. I didnt think Id be as impressed this year until...Omar! Not taking away from all the singers or the top 5 at all. But Omar could have stood behind a curtain and outsang the rest. #OmarJoseCardona Last yr I felt Wendy shoulda won. I didnt think Id be as impressed this year until...Omar! Not taking away from all the singers or the top 5 at all. But Omar could have stood behind a curtain and outsang the rest. #Vegas RESIDENCY! #TheVoice #OmarJoseCardona Last yr I felt Wendy shoulda won. I didnt think Id be as impressed this year until...Omar! Not taking away from all the singers or the top 5 at all. But Omar could have stood behind a curtain and outsang the rest. #OmarJoseCardona #Vegas RESIDENCY!

Charmion @Charmio44443630 #TheVoice Unfortunately, this will be my last time watching! I wish you well! No one sang better than Omar, especially the winner! Good luck! @johnlegend Unfortunately, this will be my last time watching! I wish you well! No one sang better than Omar, especially the winner! Good luck! @johnlegend #TheVoice

Brian Gallagher @hurricanebgal Holy hell! Done watching #TheVoice . Best wishes to the winner but NOT EVEN CLOSE to even being in the top 3. Morgan, Omar and Bodie were the best on the show. Holy hell! Done watching #TheVoice . Best wishes to the winner but NOT EVEN CLOSE to even being in the top 3. Morgan, Omar and Bodie were the best on the show.

Brief recap of what happened this week on The Voice season 22 grand finale

With Bryce winning the finale, he also got Blake Shelton his ninth win as a coach on the famed reality TV competition series. Prior to the announcement of the winner, the series reflected on the previous performances of the five finalists.

Apart from that, several popular artists also performed during the live grand finale:

Multi-platinum artist Kane Brown performed his new hit single alongside Blake Shelton.

Kelly Clarkson performed a solo rendition of her duet with Ariana Grande titled Santa Can't You Hear me.

Maluma performed his hit single Junio.

One Republic performed their hit song I Ain't Worried.

Adam Lambert performed his rendition of Ordinary World by Duran Duran.

BRELAND made a debut performing his hit single For What It's Worth.

Season 22 winning group, Girl Named Tom, performed One More Christmas from their first EP.

With season 22 coming to an end, viewers will now have to gear up for season 23 that will feature two new coaches, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning as the coach. Season 23 will also be Blake's final season as a coach as he is retiring from the show.

Stay tuned for more information on the forthcoming season of The Voice.

