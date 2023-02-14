“My tooth broke again”: ATEEZ’s Hongjoong recent revelation sends fans into a frenzy

ATEEZ’s idol Hongjoong sustained an injury at the group’s concert in Ziggo Dome Amsterdam. The February 10 concert was the first of the K-Pop boy band’s European leg of the “THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL” International Tour.

On February 11, the day following the concert, Hongjoong disclosed on the fan network UNIVERSE that while the group’s performance had largely gone smoothly without any mishap, he suffered an injury as his front teeth got chipped during the performance. However, from the manner in which he disclosed the shocking news, it seems that the injury sustained by the idol is not very severe.

In a message to his fans, ATEEZ’s leader revealed that his teeth broke due to a collision with his microphone. He jokingly said that even though it is not noticeable from afar, it makes his appearance funny. The message read:

“You know something?! My tooth broke again… this time, it’s kind of a big deal! I think it’s just a healthy tooth..! But I hit it with my mic, hehehehehehehe. It’s my front tooth! I don’t have veneers, so it’s just my real front tooth… but you can kind of see it, hehe. I look a little silly. When I go [back] to Korea, I’ll go to the dentist.”

우쯍 ☆ﾟ.*･｡ﾟ @ujoongie he bumped his front tooth into the mic during the con & it chipped =( he said u cant tell from afar but it’s obvious upclose & that he looks silly it doesnt hurt but he’ll go to the dentist when they go back to kr NOOOO hongjoong said he chipped his tooth again!he bumped his front tooth into the mic during the con & it chipped =( he said u cant tell from afar but it’s obvious upclose& that he looks sillyit doesnt hurt but he’ll go to the dentist when they go back to kr NOOOO hongjoong said he chipped his tooth again! 😭 he bumped his front tooth into the mic during the con & it chipped =( he said u cant tell from afar but it’s obvious upclose 😭 & that he looks silly 😭 it doesnt hurt but he’ll go to the dentist when they go back to kr 😭 https://t.co/DuwvzHCRko

Fans storm the internet even after assurance by ATEEZ’s Hongjoong

International K-Pop heartthrob and ATEEZ’s rapper Hongjoong shocked his fans with the news of another dental injury. On the first day of the European series of the group’s world tour, the idol chipped his front tooth.

This marks the second time the idol has broken his tooth; this time, it is more significant news, given that it is visible. However, Hongjoong assured his fans that the injury did not hurt and such accidents happen to him frequently. Therefore, fans should not worry too much. He wrote:

“It doesn’t hurt!! When I get really into performing at a concert, I keep hitting my teeth with the mic.”

Hongjoong further clarified that the tooth chip is not visible from a distance but is noticeable and makes him look funny when he is in focus.

Upon receiving this news, ATINY stormed the internet to express their shock.

⤮tsuki🌙 @tsukilluu hongjoong broke his tooth again 🤦🏽‍♀️

AGAIN hongjoong broke his tooth again 🤦🏽‍♀️ AGAIN

winnie! pingki pingki pingki @hongteezer hongjoong cutely talking about how he likes potatoes for breakfast just to switch the convo and tell us he literally broke part of his tooth off he’s unreal i’m crying hongjoong cutely talking about how he likes potatoes for breakfast just to switch the convo and tell us he literally broke part of his tooth off he’s unreal i’m crying

steph ; ebbg, real ! @jnchwe_cart

떵( ˘ ³˘)화 (slow) @ddalgijohwa Hongjoong said that for his chipped tooth, he needs to go to the dentist after he returns to Korea. And for now, he needs to be careful; if he accidentally breaks it more, he might get teased by the members. And he actually thought that he would get teased, Hongjoong said that for his chipped tooth, he needs to go to the dentist after he returns to Korea. And for now, he needs to be careful; if he accidentally breaks it more, he might get teased by the members. And he actually thought that he would get teased,

lindsey✨ @whim_ze Happy to see Hongjoong smiling. Him and his cute little chipped tooth 🥹 Happy to see Hongjoong smiling. Him and his cute little chipped tooth 🥹 https://t.co/LMcQK1Xxll

One netizen amusingly noted that Hongjoong is so invested in hip-hop that he even chipped his tooth to match the vibe of the genre.

jace ☆ missing ATEEZ @jamais_woo hongjoong getting so into his rap he chips his tooth on the mic is somehow the most hongjoong thing ever hongjoong getting so into his rap he chips his tooth on the mic is somehow the most hongjoong thing ever

Fans also expressed their astonishment at ATEEZ’s office being in the same establishment as a dental chamber. One fan posted:

moneybag jo @iconhaven epi @joongcano Wow, ateez are so privileged. They share a building with so many other companies, including a dental clinic Wow, ateez are so privileged. They share a building with so many other companies, including a dental clinic https://t.co/1Tk6K2HdAE it’s so crazy to me how when hongjoong gets back to korea, all he has to do is go one floor down to fix his chipped tooth twitter.com/joongcano/stat… it’s so crazy to me how when hongjoong gets back to korea, all he has to do is go one floor down to fix his chipped tooth twitter.com/joongcano/stat…

For the next destination on their tour, the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin will play host to ATEEZ's performances on February 14 and 15.

