“My tooth broke again”: ATEEZ’s Hongjoong recent revelation sends fans into a frenzy

ATEEZ’s idol Hongjoong sustained an injury at the group’s concert in Ziggo Dome Amsterdam. The February 10 concert was the first of the K-Pop boy band’s European leg of the “THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL” International Tour.
On February 11, the day following the concert, Hongjoong disclosed on the fan network UNIVERSE that while the group’s performance had largely gone smoothly without any mishap, he suffered an injury as his front teeth got chipped during the performance. However, from the manner in which he disclosed the shocking news, it seems that the injury sustained by the idol is not very severe.
In a message to his fans, ATEEZ’s leader revealed that his teeth broke due to a collision with his microphone. He jokingly said that even though it is not noticeable from afar, it makes his appearance funny. The message read:
“You know something?! My tooth broke again… this time, it’s kind of a big deal! I think it’s just a healthy tooth..! But I hit it with my mic, hehehehehehehe. It’s my front tooth! I don’t have veneers, so it’s just my real front tooth… but you can kind of see it, hehe. I look a little silly. When I go [back] to Korea, I’ll go to the dentist.”
Fans storm the internet even after assurance by ATEEZ’s Hongjoong
International K-Pop heartthrob and ATEEZ’s rapper Hongjoong shocked his fans with the news of another dental injury. On the first day of the European series of the group’s world tour, the idol chipped his front tooth.
This marks the second time the idol has broken his tooth; this time, it is more significant news, given that it is visible. However, Hongjoong assured his fans that the injury did not hurt and such accidents happen to him frequently. Therefore, fans should not worry too much. He wrote:
“It doesn’t hurt!! When I get really into performing at a concert, I keep hitting my teeth with the mic.”
Hongjoong further clarified that the tooth chip is not visible from a distance but is noticeable and makes him look funny when he is in focus.
Upon receiving this news, ATINY stormed the internet to express their shock.
One netizen amusingly noted that Hongjoong is so invested in hip-hop that he even chipped his tooth to match the vibe of the genre.
Fans also expressed their astonishment at ATEEZ’s office being in the same establishment as a dental chamber. One fan posted:
For the next destination on their tour, the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin will play host to ATEEZ's performances on February 14 and 15.