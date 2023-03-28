Create

“My villain origin story”: Fans furious finding out IVE’s Liz sings for only 6 seconds in latest release, Kitsch

By Afreen Khan
Modified Mar 28, 2023 02:22 IST
IVE's fans are infuriated at agency for giving Liz the least amount of lines despite being a main vocalist (Images via YouTube/starshipTV and Instagram/iveStarship)

Fans of IVE’s Liz were enraged after realizing that the group’s main vocalist sang for only six seconds in the 3 minute 15 second song, titled Kitsch.

Kitsch is a pre-release song from the six-member girl group’s much-anticipated upcoming album, I’ve IVE. It was released on March 27 amid heightened curiosity from fans. While the song did well on the streaming charts and YouTube view count, some fans were far from happy with the group’s line distribution.

Fans were surprised that IVE’s Liz got barely six seconds of lines in the song, despite having the position of the group’s main vocalist.

this being liz’s only line is the start of my villain origin story https://t.co/Z6zXK54oBn

They expressed their disappointment towards the song, calling out whoever in the agency decided on the line distribution. They also pointed out that she wasn’t given enough screen time in the Kitsch music video as well.

Fans hope IVE’s Liz gets to showcase her talent properly in comeback album after pre-release track makes them angry

K-pop groups are made up of several members who have their own distinct charms. To further develop these skills and to have individuality, groups consist of official positions such as that of a main rapper and singer, sub rapper and singer, visual, main dancer, etc.

Naturally, as the title suggests, the main vocalist is given key singing parts and an average time in the song.

Line distribution also plays a huge part in K-pop idol groups’ songs. While conversation regarding IVE’s line distribution did not blow up earlier, it spread on both the international and South Korean internet after Kitsch was released on March 27, 2023.

Fans went all out in expressing their frustration at the agency for not giving IVE’s Liz enough singing time on the pre-release single. As per people on Twitter, she only sang for six seconds while other members were given over 20 seconds each.

One fan mentioned that her only position was being a vocalist and yet, the agency was not letting her sing. Another fan mentioned that it was “concerning” while a different Twitter netizen shared that she “deserves so much better.”

Take a look at fans’ disappointment at the uneven line distribution of Kitsch below:

LIZ’S ONLY LINE??? SHUT THE HELL UP NO BECAUSE AS A VOCALIST WHY WAS THIS LIZ’S ONLY LINE??? https://t.co/M9kUtL8GQI
The main vocalist only got 6 seconds?? Liz deserved so much better than this. https://t.co/jriRSZqx4p
Knetz are so fking mad as well. There's two articles about Liz's lines trending on theqoo. https://t.co/rWczCEDdPC
and i really don't care that it's just a prerelease because there is no reason everyone should be getting 20+ seconds of lines and liz gets handed 6. singing is her ONLY POSITION how are u not going to let her SING https://t.co/nKKry0cETN
sorry but liz getting only 2 lines in that first part and not even getting enough or proper screentime really pissed me off. i was really excited to hear her singing for a decent amount of time. but my smile actually dropped. sse is really doing liz dirty and its concerning
the lack of lines for liz is concerning tbh ....
as much as i am happy with kitsch, there are still things that make me disappointed. we all know kim jiwon / liz / elizabeth is the main vocalist and yet she barely has any lines also screentime throughout the entire music video. lizzie deserves so much better.
Okay now that im done with fangirling over the music video and dance.. sse what the actual fvck were you thinking giving liz only a single line? Are you fckng serious right now? THAT IS NOT HOW YOU TREAT YOUR MAIN VOCALIST https://t.co/JyX83h0Ygp
this being longer than her line on kitsch overall, they really solidified the fact that they all got scared liz might outslay everyone so they're shutting her up by giving less lines https://t.co/M1RyYdHbMf
liz only getting 6 seconds in kitsch is horrendous , if she doesn't get more lines in the title track i'm going to burn down the starship building

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time IVE’s Liz sang for the least amount of time. After the release of After LIKE in August, fans quickly realized that the main vocalist was the second last in terms of her singing parts in the song.

She sang for nearly 15 seconds, while Rei and Yujin had over 20 seconds, and Wonyoung approximately 30 seconds.

At the time, fans were hoping to see IVE’s Liz and Gaeul’s singing time increase in the new comeback. The line distribution especially frustrated them because they believed her talent and position as the main vocalist was being put to waste.

Liz being the main vocalist and having the least amount of lines (as a vocalist) during THREE comebacks. Starship will pay for this https://t.co/dsekLa6ZA3
is there some reason they push liz behind so much like she was barely in the mv too starship literally doesn't want to utilise her potential at all while she's the best vocalist in the group. like why would u give a bridge to a rapper instead of the main vocalist?? https://t.co/NBjLvrXNwo
LIZ DESERVES SO MUCH MORE, DON'T WASTE HER TALENT. https://t.co/8CcFboclW4

Since Kitsch is a pre-release track, fans hope IVE’s Liz gets lines and screen time worthy of being a group’s main vocalist in the upcoming album. Meanwhile, I’ve IVE, the group’s first full-length album, will be released on April 10, 2023.

