“My villain origin story”: Fans furious finding out IVE’s Liz sings for only 6 seconds in latest release, Kitsch

Fans of IVE’s Liz were enraged after realizing that the group’s main vocalist sang for only six seconds in the 3 minute 15 second song, titled Kitsch.

Kitsch is a pre-release song from the six-member girl group’s much-anticipated upcoming album, I’ve IVE. It was released on March 27 amid heightened curiosity from fans. While the song did well on the streaming charts and YouTube view count, some fans were far from happy with the group’s line distribution.

Fans were surprised that IVE’s Liz got barely six seconds of lines in the song, despite having the position of the group’s main vocalist.

nini 🝮 @liztonins this being liz’s only line is the start of my villain origin story this being liz’s only line is the start of my villain origin story https://t.co/Z6zXK54oBn

They expressed their disappointment towards the song, calling out whoever in the agency decided on the line distribution. They also pointed out that she wasn’t given enough screen time in the Kitsch music video as well.

Fans hope IVE’s Liz gets to showcase her talent properly in comeback album after pre-release track makes them angry

K-pop groups are made up of several members who have their own distinct charms. To further develop these skills and to have individuality, groups consist of official positions such as that of a main rapper and singer, sub rapper and singer, visual, main dancer, etc.

Naturally, as the title suggests, the main vocalist is given key singing parts and an average time in the song.

Line distribution also plays a huge part in K-pop idol groups’ songs. While conversation regarding IVE’s line distribution did not blow up earlier, it spread on both the international and South Korean internet after Kitsch was released on March 27, 2023.

Fans went all out in expressing their frustration at the agency for not giving IVE’s Liz enough singing time on the pre-release single. As per people on Twitter, she only sang for six seconds while other members were given over 20 seconds each.

One fan mentioned that her only position was being a vocalist and yet, the agency was not letting her sing. Another fan mentioned that it was “concerning” while a different Twitter netizen shared that she “deserves so much better.”

Take a look at fans’ disappointment at the uneven line distribution of Kitsch below:

nini 🝮 @liztonins LIZ’S ONLY LINE??? SHUT THE HELL UP



NO BECAUSE AS A VOCALIST WHY WAS THIS LIZ’S ONLY LINE??? LIZ’S ONLY LINE??? SHUT THE HELL UP NO BECAUSE AS A VOCALIST WHY WAS THIS LIZ’S ONLY LINE??? https://t.co/M9kUtL8GQI

ezzy 🎭꽃 @613fltr The main vocalist only got 6 seconds?? Liz deserved so much better than this. The main vocalist only got 6 seconds?? Liz deserved so much better than this. https://t.co/jriRSZqx4p

𓆩𝓲𝓿𝓮𓆪 @IVEstarship_6 Knetz are so fking mad as well. There's two articles about Liz's lines trending on theqoo. Knetz are so fking mad as well. There's two articles about Liz's lines trending on theqoo. https://t.co/rWczCEDdPC

awks... @theivegirls and i really don't care that it's just a prerelease because there is no reason everyone should be getting 20+ seconds of lines and liz gets handed 6. singing is her ONLY POSITION how are u not going to let her SING and i really don't care that it's just a prerelease because there is no reason everyone should be getting 20+ seconds of lines and liz gets handed 6. singing is her ONLY POSITION how are u not going to let her SING https://t.co/nKKry0cETN

т @jiwontonins sorry but liz getting only 2 lines in that first part and not even getting enough or proper screentime really pissed me off. i was really excited to hear her singing for a decent amount of time. but my smile actually dropped. sse is really doing liz dirty and its concerning sorry but liz getting only 2 lines in that first part and not even getting enough or proper screentime really pissed me off. i was really excited to hear her singing for a decent amount of time. but my smile actually dropped. sse is really doing liz dirty and its concerning

🝮✿ @jiheulz the lack of lines for liz is concerning tbh .... the lack of lines for liz is concerning tbh ....

✿ @autumnkith as much as i am happy with kitsch, there are still things that make me disappointed. we all know kim jiwon / liz / elizabeth is the main vocalist and yet she barely has any lines also screentime throughout the entire music video. lizzie deserves so much better. as much as i am happy with kitsch, there are still things that make me disappointed. we all know kim jiwon / liz / elizabeth is the main vocalist and yet she barely has any lines also screentime throughout the entire music video. lizzie deserves so much better.

Jiwonie ⺣̤̬ @kimjiwonieee Okay now that im done with fangirling over the music video and dance.. sse what the actual fvck were you thinking giving liz only a single line? Are you fckng serious right now? THAT IS NOT HOW YOU TREAT YOUR MAIN VOCALIST Okay now that im done with fangirling over the music video and dance.. sse what the actual fvck were you thinking giving liz only a single line? Are you fckng serious right now? THAT IS NOT HOW YOU TREAT YOUR MAIN VOCALIST https://t.co/JyX83h0Ygp

jiwoong rover @aoaluvme this being longer than her line on kitsch overall, they really solidified the fact that they all got scared liz might outslay everyone so they're shutting her up by giving less lines this being longer than her line on kitsch overall, they really solidified the fact that they all got scared liz might outslay everyone so they're shutting her up by giving less lines https://t.co/M1RyYdHbMf

mei ★ kitsch @meixuede liz only getting 6 seconds in kitsch is horrendous , if she doesn't get more lines in the title track i'm going to burn down the starship building liz only getting 6 seconds in kitsch is horrendous , if she doesn't get more lines in the title track i'm going to burn down the starship building

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time IVE’s Liz sang for the least amount of time. After the release of After LIKE in August, fans quickly realized that the main vocalist was the second last in terms of her singing parts in the song.

She sang for nearly 15 seconds, while Rei and Yujin had over 20 seconds, and Wonyoung approximately 30 seconds.

At the time, fans were hoping to see IVE’s Liz and Gaeul’s singing time increase in the new comeback. The line distribution especially frustrated them because they believed her talent and position as the main vocalist was being put to waste.

Lovely Koya Day 🫶🏼 @AngelsRaes Liz being the main vocalist and having the least amount of lines (as a vocalist) during THREE comebacks. Starship will pay for this Liz being the main vocalist and having the least amount of lines (as a vocalist) during THREE comebacks. Starship will pay for this https://t.co/dsekLa6ZA3

daria 🧸 @junlipz is there some reason they push liz behind so much like she was barely in the mv too starship literally doesn't want to utilise her potential at all while she's the best vocalist in the group. like why would u give a bridge to a rapper instead of the main vocalist?? is there some reason they push liz behind so much like she was barely in the mv too starship literally doesn't want to utilise her potential at all while she's the best vocalist in the group. like why would u give a bridge to a rapper instead of the main vocalist?? https://t.co/NBjLvrXNwo

Since Kitsch is a pre-release track, fans hope IVE’s Liz gets lines and screen time worthy of being a group’s main vocalist in the upcoming album. Meanwhile, I’ve IVE, the group’s first full-length album, will be released on April 10, 2023.

