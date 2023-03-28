“My villain origin story”: Fans furious finding out IVE’s Liz sings for only 6 seconds in latest release, Kitsch

Fans of IVE’s Liz were enraged after realizing that the group’s main vocalist sang for only six seconds in the 3 minute 15 second song, titled Kitsch.
Kitsch is a pre-release song from the six-member girl group’s much-anticipated upcoming album, I’ve IVE. It was released on March 27 amid heightened curiosity from fans. While the song did well on the streaming charts and YouTube view count, some fans were far from happy with the group’s line distribution.
Fans were surprised that IVE’s Liz got barely six seconds of lines in the song, despite having the position of the group’s main vocalist.
They expressed their disappointment towards the song, calling out whoever in the agency decided on the line distribution. They also pointed out that she wasn’t given enough screen time in the Kitsch music video as well.
Fans hope IVE’s Liz gets to showcase her talent properly in comeback album after pre-release track makes them angry
K-pop groups are made up of several members who have their own distinct charms. To further develop these skills and to have individuality, groups consist of official positions such as that of a main rapper and singer, sub rapper and singer, visual, main dancer, etc.
Naturally, as the title suggests, the main vocalist is given key singing parts and an average time in the song.
Line distribution also plays a huge part in K-pop idol groups’ songs. While conversation regarding IVE’s line distribution did not blow up earlier, it spread on both the international and South Korean internet after Kitsch was released on March 27, 2023.
Fans went all out in expressing their frustration at the agency for not giving IVE’s Liz enough singing time on the pre-release single. As per people on Twitter, she only sang for six seconds while other members were given over 20 seconds each.
One fan mentioned that her only position was being a vocalist and yet, the agency was not letting her sing. Another fan mentioned that it was “concerning” while a different Twitter netizen shared that she “deserves so much better.”
Take a look at fans’ disappointment at the uneven line distribution of Kitsch below:
Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time IVE’s Liz sang for the least amount of time. After the release of After LIKE in August, fans quickly realized that the main vocalist was the second last in terms of her singing parts in the song.
She sang for nearly 15 seconds, while Rei and Yujin had over 20 seconds, and Wonyoung approximately 30 seconds.
At the time, fans were hoping to see IVE’s Liz and Gaeul’s singing time increase in the new comeback. The line distribution especially frustrated them because they believed her talent and position as the main vocalist was being put to waste.
Since Kitsch is a pre-release track, fans hope IVE’s Liz gets lines and screen time worthy of being a group’s main vocalist in the upcoming album. Meanwhile, I’ve IVE, the group’s first full-length album, will be released on April 10, 2023.