Na Moon-hee's mother passes away at 101

South Korean actor Na Moon-hee's mother passed away on February 19.

The veteran actor, who made her debut at the age of 20 as a theater actor, has always credited her mother for all her achievements. Many fans sent the 81-year-old actor messages of condolence and support given their close relationship.

Na Moon-hee and her mother have always shared a close bond

On February 19, according to reports, Na Moon-hee's mother passed away of old age. By the Korean age system, she was 101 years old. Later that evening, the wake was held at the funeral hall at the Catholic University of Korea St. Mary’s Hospital.

Skipping her busy filming schedule, the Wang Family actor will be taking some time off for her mother's final rites. The funeral is set to take place on February 21.

Na Moon-hee and her mother's close relationship has been well documented, given how the veteran actor referred to her mother in several interviews and TV appearances. During a press conference in 2019, the actor revealed that she sometimes wears her mother's clothes for her roles. She said,

“My mother is still alive. She is 98 years old. The clothes I wore in the movie H my mother’s clothes. She likes pretty things. She always dolls herself up when she goes out.”

The actor was born in Beijing, China, before her family moved to Siwon after Korea's liberation from the Japanese occupation in 1945. Her childhood in Beijing also played an important role in the bonding between mother and daughter.

"I was born in Beijing in China, and there was apparently a lot of silk back then. I decided to embody my mother this time and chose clothes like hers.”

The actor made her television debut as a voice actor in MBC’s first auditions. She has since then had a prolific career spanning decades. A well-known face, she has appeared in various forms of media, including movies, dramas and variety shows.

Some of the projects Na Moon-hee has won hearts as the lovable halmeoni/ahjumma include High Kick!, Wang’s Family, Dear My Friends, Navillera, Miss Granny, and I Can Speak.

Many fans sent condolences to the actor, wishing her to come out stronger.

