Korean actor Nam Moon Chul passes away at 49

Veteran Korean actor Nam Moon Chul passed away on October 4, after a long battle with colon cancer.

The news of his death has left fans of the actor all over the world heartbroken. The 49-year-old had made immense contributions to the South Korean film and television industry during his almost two-decade-long career.

Nam Moon Chol's agency, Management BK, released an official statement announcing the actor's demise on 4 October 2021:

This is actor Nam Moon Chul’s agency Management BK. Nam Moon Chul passed away from a chronic illness at 6:20 a.m. on October 4, 2021.The actor passed away at the age of 50 after being diagnosed with colon cancer and battling against the disease.

The statement went on to reveal the funeral details of the actor, so that several of his fans could express their condolences.

His mortuary is located in Room 10 of the funeral hall of National Health Insurance Service Ilsan Hospital. The procession will take place on 6:30 a.m. on October 6 (Wednesday).

Management BK will remember his passion for acting.

Several fans of the actor took to Twitter to express their grief at the immense loss, and also to celebrate the talented actor's noteworthy career.

Who was Nam Moon Chul?

Born on 20 March 1971, Nam Moon Chul had a long and illustrious career, having acted in a variety of shows, movies, and plays. Originally a theater actor, Nam made his on-screen debut in 2002, with the film Break Out.

Since then, the actor had appeared in dozens of projects, and regular viewers of K-dramas would find Nam Moon Chul a familiar face.

The experienced actor first came into the spotlight with the 2007 drama series Conspiracy in the Court, a saeguk drama where Moon Chul played Mr. Park. His role in this historical drama, though small, was critically acclaimed, and propelled him to fame.

Nam Moon Chul's last release was the KakaoTV drama Mad for Each Other, where he played the role of the male lead's father, and a cameo in the 2021 film Young Adult Matters, which also starred Squid Game's Lee Yoo Mi.

