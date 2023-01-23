“Nah cause is she lying?”: BoA’s comment on low views on GOT the beat’s new MV riles up netizens, fans defend

BoA's remark on the number of views for GOT the beat's new music video on YouTube angered a number of K-pop fans online, but many rallied to the singer's defense.

On the January 19 episode of MCountdown, BoA informed their fans that their music video was not receiving as many views as expected and requested that they watch it. She also wished them a happy new year and urged them to take care of their health. She said:

“Our music video isn’t getting as many views as I’d expected. Please go watch it! Have a happy new year. And take care of yourselves. Thank you!”

However, the comment riled up many netizens as they claimed that it was embarrassing. Following her remarks, many began to criticize her, while others rose to defend the artist.

BoA made a comeback with GOT the beat with the release of Stamp On It on January 16, 2023. To note, the music video has amassed 5.3 million views at the time of writing this article.

Fans defend BoA for her comment on GOT the beat’s latest MV’s low views

BoA, dubbed the Queen of K-pop, is part of GOT the beat, a supergroup formed by her and two SNSD members, Red Velvet and aespa. The group made its debut in December 2021 with the single Step Back, which went viral around the world despite its controversial lyrics.

The vitality that bolted the Step Back group to popularity was unseen in their highly-anticipated comeback with Stamp On It. The group performed at the music show MCountdown on January 19, 2023, and impressed fans with their performances.

However, at the end of the performance, BoA, the most senior idol of the group, made a comment that made her a target of hateful comments online. The singer’s comment was on the view count of Stamp On It's music video. Although many believed it was just an observation, the singer's comments were perceived in a negative light.

Fans instantly rose to defend the GOT the beat singer by posting their opinions on both BoA’s career and Stamp On It song.

Some responded to the negative comments mentioning that it was simply because the song wasn’t many people's cup of tea and that she had the freedom to express her opinions. Take a look at some of the comments below:

snacks 🎂 @wjsn_cheng_xiao all she did was state the obvious bc the company thought the mv would get more views but sm chose a bad song and lyrics. That doesnt mean shes guilt tripping fans or the mastermind behind gtb to promote herself. Boa writes and chooses way better songs than this.. all she did was state the obvious bc the company thought the mv would get more views but sm chose a bad song and lyrics. That doesnt mean shes guilt tripping fans or the mastermind behind gtb to promote herself. Boa writes and chooses way better songs than this..

♡ @fjql_555 @Koreaboo idk why y’all are attacking boa ??? she’s allowed to be disappointed lol and it makes sense that she’d expect more views considering the popularity of the members. doesn’t mean it’s all she cares about @Koreaboo idk why y’all are attacking boa ??? she’s allowed to be disappointed lol and it makes sense that she’d expect more views considering the popularity of the members. doesn’t mean it’s all she cares about

You children are friendless & need to go outside. Leave your mom's basement for once. no, wait a minute, so basically these children are MAD about BoA's comment about views, disregarding the fact that she and Soshi have affinity for sarcasm & humours at times?!You children are friendless & need to go outside. Leave your mom's basement for once. no, wait a minute, so basically these children are MAD about BoA's comment about views, disregarding the fact that she and Soshi have affinity for sarcasm & humours at times?!You children are friendless & need to go outside. Leave your mom's basement for once. 😭

chinenye @plintacat @pannchoa The hate makes no sense.... are people broke and looking for where to vent ?? Cause the math ain't mathing .. gosh @pannchoa The hate makes no sense.... are people broke and looking for where to vent ?? Cause the math ain't mathing .. gosh

Bae's_shadow selfies Maid 🎼 @EsYiVen70 @pannchoa What Is wrong with asking that? I mean she is an artist..I dont see why Is wrong, fans aré too use to idols dont express anything, the views are SM fault, they are mess they always choose worst Times..I like th song I like the MV..RV members aré there so I support It @pannchoa What Is wrong with asking that? I mean she is an artist..I dont see why Is wrong, fans aré too use to idols dont express anything, the views are SM fault, they are mess they always choose worst Times..I like th song I like the MV..RV members aré there so I support It

Halover (Ania) @thisishalover gosh people, live your lives @pannchoa I literally left Twitter for 2 days cause I couldn’t stand so much hate towards BoA but it’s even worse nowgosh people, live your lives @pannchoa I literally left Twitter for 2 days cause I couldn’t stand so much hate towards BoA but it’s even worse now 😭 gosh people, live your lives

Streaming has become a major thing in the K-pop industry and K-pop idols have often talked about it on record too. Many people had conflicting reactions to BoA's comments, which made her the latest idol to be the target of criticism.

Moreover, trouble has been brewing with SM Entertainment artists’ fans, especially between aespa, Red Velvet, and SNSD’s fandoms. In 2022 alone, aespa only had four music show performances for their comeback with Illusion but almost no other promotional activities.

Many are under the impression that the agency isn’t doing enough to have the groups release their own music but is forcing them to participate in collaborations.

