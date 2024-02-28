Naked Gun reboot sets 2025 release date, fans rejoice

press release by Paramount on February 28, 2024. Paramount Pictures announced the release dates for several of their projects, including the reboot of Naked Gun.

The reboot was initially announced in 2022, with Akiva Schaffer (member of the comedy group Lonely Island) confirmed as the director. Seth MacFarlane is producing the film, and Liam Neeson (known for Taken and Schindler's List) has been cast as the film's protagonist.

The release date for the film across theaters has been set for July 28, 2025. The Naked Gun is one of the many films confirmed for a release, along with others like Paw Patrol 3, TMNT 2, Novocaine, Better Man, and Vicious.

The Naked Gun Reboot will feature Liam Neeson in a rare comedy role

The Naked Gun series of films is considered a cult classic for being a spoof comedy. The film's plot follows Detective Frank Drebin as he tries to uncover cases. Late actor Leslie Nielsen has famously starred in the role of Frank Drebin, the clumsy yet good-natured detective.

The veteran actor passed away in 2010, and taking his place in the Naked Gun reboot is none other than Liam Neeson. This will be a rare comedic role for Neeson, who has often featured in more rugged roles in films like the Taken series and Non-Stop.

Fans have reacted with applause upon the confirmation of the reboot and cannot wait for Neeson to step into the shoes of Detective Frank Drebin. Discussing Films posted on X about the confirmation of the reboot, and here is what some fans had to say:

The confirmation of the reboot comes after some speculation regarding it. Producer Seth MacFarlane had an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. During the interview, he claimed that momentum had picked up for the reboot, stating:

"Akiva Schaffer and his team have written a script. In fact, I had a meeting about it [in December]. As far as the exact timing of it as when it might be released, I can’t get specific at this point, but it is very much alive and moving forward."

Stay tuned for more updates about the Naked Gun reboot, which is set to release in theaters on July 28, 2024.