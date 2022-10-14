''No one will ever replace Leslie Nielsen'': Fans divided over Liam Neeson's casting in new Naked Gun reboot

After almost three decades, the iconic Naked Gun franchise might get a much-needed revival. Actor Liam Neeson is in talks to star in the lead role in a new reboot of the franchise, as per Deadline. Ever since the news emerged, fans on Twitter have been quite vocal about their opinions on the casting.

Many seemed divided over Neeson's appearance in the film and compared him with the lead actor of the franchise's previous films, Leslie Nielsen. One user mentioned that Leslie Nielsen was irreplaceable.

Twitter is buzzing with opinions as Liam Neeson is set to star in the new Naked Gun reboot

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Liam Neeson starring in the new Naked Gun reboot. While many seemed happy, others were not too enthusiastic about the casting. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

As per Deadline, the project will be greenlit once Neeson is confirmed to star in the film. Filmmaker Akiva Schaffer, who also serves as the executive producer, is set to direct the movie, while Dan Gregor and Doug Mand will work on the script.

Deadline also reported that Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins will produce the movie via their production company, Fuzzy Door Productions. Details about the plot are not known at this point.

More details about the Naked Gun franchise

The franchise's first film, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, was released way back in 1988. The movie centers around a not-so-efficient police officer who desperately attempts to prevent Queen Elizabeth II from being assassinated. Here's the synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen), a rather clueless police detective, tries to foil a plot to turn innocent people into assassins through mind control. After his partner, Norberg (O.J. Simpson), is shot, Frank sets out to find the culprit, leading him to business tycoon Vincent Ludwig (Ricardo Montalban).''

The description further reads:

''However, Frank has no evidence until he meets Jane Spencer (Priscilla Presley), Ludwig's assistant. She knows nothing about Ludwig's devious plans, but falls for Frank and agrees to help him.''

The film received highly positive reviews from critics and viewers, with many praising its wild, slapstick humor that makes for an entertaining cinematic experience. Leslie Nielsen's performance in the lead role also received widespread critical acclaim. The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, a commercial hit, was based on the TV series Police Squad!.

Over the years, the franchise has expanded as two more films were released in 1991 and 1994, titled The Naked Gun 2+1⁄2: The Smell of Fear and Naked Gun 33+1⁄3: The Final Insult, respectively. Both films, proving to be critical and commercial hits, continued the hilariously bizarre and eventful story of police officer Frank Drebin, played by Leslie Nielsen.

The franchise enjoys a significant fan following worldwide, and Leslie Nielsen's character is widely considered among the funniest film characters of all time.

