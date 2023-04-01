"Narcissistic TikTok generation": Alex Bodger aka Gora Pakora sparks outrage after taking a selfie near Vancouver stabbing victim

TikToker Alex Bodger recorded a shocking incident that took place in Vancouver on Sunday, March 26, 2023, when 37-year-old Paul Stanley was stabbed outside a Starbucks outlet by a man later identified as Inderdeep Singh Gosa.

The man was allegedly stabbed in front of his young daughter and wife. Alex Bodger, who was also present outside the coffee shop at the time, made a video of the incident and was even seen smirking in the footage.

The videos and snaps by Alex have been doing the rounds on social media. The TikToker is now receiving severe backlash not only for the recording but also for allegedly taking a selfie next to the victim's body.

One social media user even deemed his behavior as being typical of the "narcissistic TikTok generation".

Alex Bodger is popularly known as Gora Pakora on TikTok and he was an eyewitness to the shocking incident that took place outside Vancouver Starbucks.

In the viral video, Alex was heard saying:

"This motherf*cker just died bro. He just died, bro, holy f*ck."

He was even seen smirking in the video while recording the incident and that did not go down well with social media users.

TikToker Alex Bodger is receiving major flak on social media for taking a selfie with the victim's body

Netizens are calling out Alex Bodger for filming such an incident and taking selfies with the victim's dead body. Social media users called this an insensitive move for two minutes of fame.

Meanwhile, Alex Bodger explained his actions in an interview with Global News, where he said:

"It’s not something you think you would see walking down the street in Vancouver on a Sunday."

He added:

"Every time I think about the situation I get this feeling in my chest which is pure fear."

Apart from this, Alex Bodger also released a video where he explained what was going on in his mind while he was filming the incident. The TikToker said that he thought it was a street fight, which is why he ran down there and started filming the scene.

He said that when he saw blood on the street, he mistook it for a bloody nose. Alex continued:

"My brain wasn’t allowing me to believe what just happened."

He also explained why he was smirking in the video:

"That’s how I always am in uncomfortable situations, I put a little bit of a smile on my face you know, and like, I’m sorry for the people that it pissed off."

Vancouver victim was stabbed by man for asking not to vape in front of his 3-year-old daughter

The Toronto Sun reported that Paul Stanley Schmidt was stabbed outside Starbucks on Sunday when he asked the alleged assailant not to vape in front of his 3-year-old daughter.

Soon after that, Paul was rushed to the hospital. However, he passed away due to his injuries. An investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

