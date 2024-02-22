'Nazi Britain': Passport Office accused of defacing Jewish baby's birth certificate, removing reference of Israel sparks outrage on internet

A Jewish family in the UK reportedly received their daughter's birth certificate with her father's place of birth, Israel, removed from it during a passport application on Monday, February 19. The Home Office is investigating the matter.

The family reportedly sent their daughter's birth certificate to the Home Office as part of their application for a British passport. Two weeks after application, they received the allegedly damaged certificate via post. The family claims the certificate was tampered with, according to the JC.

The birth place of both the father and the mother is Israel. However, only the father's place of birth was crossed out, and the certificate was also allegedly torn. The father spoke to the JC and said he felt "targeted" and "shocked"

“The Home Office is in charge of our safety, and they deal with these documents – someone within their system scribbled out Israel because of their feelings,” he said.

The incident has sparked an outrage on the internet. Netizens criticized the British passport office and accused them of anti-semitism.

Netizens criticize British passport office for allegedly tampering with Jewish baby's birth certificate

The Jewish father spoke to Sky News about the incident, mentioning that his daughter did not do "anything wrong" and he felt "horrendous."

"I don't think my five-month-old baby did anything wrong to anybody… I felt horrendous when I saw it for the first time. It took me a few more times to look at that and understand what's going on."

Users on social media showed their support to the Jewish family and criticized the government officials of Britain. Many called the incident "concerning" and demanded the officials be sacked.

Jewish baby's father said it was "scary when something like this" happens

The father spoke to Sky News about the rising anti semitism in the UK. He mentioned that he does not feel "safe" and it is not "getting better."

"The situation here is not good. To be Jewish in the UK is very hard. And it's not getting better, it's getting worse and worse. I think my daughter, in 20 years, that's her future, because London is not London anymore, and I literally feel unsafe."

As per the father, the mother had also applied for a British passport in September last year. She reportedly received it without any problem and her documents were not tampered with. The father said his wife's certificate arrived in “hard bodied, cardboard package”, in contrast to how his daughter's certificate was returned.

The father said his six-month old daughter's certificate arrived in “a soft paper thing that was folded, so it could easily be damaged”. The certificate was allegedly torn in the corner. It is not known if an official tampered with it or it tore due to the "flimsy envelope", per The JC.

The Home Office did not make any comments about the investigation.

