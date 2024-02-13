Who is Paul Currie? Comedian's antisemitic rally show controversy explained as Jewish man claims he was 'hounded out'

Comedian Paul Currie has made headlines after his encounter with a Jewish audience member during his show in central London. As per The Guardian, during the show on Saturday, February 10, the comedian allegedly pulled out a Ukrainian and Palestinian flag and urged the audience to ask the Jewish attendee to leave the show.

As per the audience, Paul asked the man to “get out” of the show and yelled at him by repeatedly saying:

“Leave my fucking show now.”

According to the Daily Mail, as the yelling continued, many audience members allegedly joined the comedian, and they too started chanting “Free Palestine” and “Get out.” The incident quickly spread on social media, where many criticized the comedian for his anti-semitic gesture.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism also addressed the matter, condemning the act. They issued a statement that read:

“What the Jewish audience members have recounted is atrocious, and we are working with them and our lawyers to ensure that those who instigated and enabled it are held to account. These allegations are of deeply disturbing discriminatory abuse against Jews.”

It further read:

“Comedians are rightly given broad latitude, but hounding Jews out of theatres is reminiscent of humanity’s darkest days, and must have no place in central London in 2024.”

Paul Currie is a comedian who has been a professional stand-up comedy artist since 2007. Other than this, he is also a circus artist, producer, and puppeteer.

Paul Currie was born in 1974: More details explored as Soho Theatre apologized for the anti-semitic rant of the comedian

With the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the world seems to be divided, as now Paul Currie has also picked sides and reportedly bashed a Jewish man who had come to watch his show at the Soho Theatre in London. Born in 1974, the comedian hails from Northern Ireland and has performed at various locations all around the globe.

Initially pursuing a career as a puppeteer, Paul Currie expanded his repertoire to include guest roles and involvement in projects such as the non-Muppet Jim Henson Company series Pajanimals. Transitioning to comedy from puppetry in 1991, Currie then started performing at various locations. Throughout his career, he has won various awards and accolades for his contributions to the entertainment industry.

However, following the incident at the Soho Theatre, the comedian faced significant backlash as he urged the audience to yell rants. In response to the controversy, the Central London Theatre issued an apology, stating:

“We are sorry and saddened by an incident that took place at our venue at the end of a performance of Paul Currie: Shtoom on Saturday 10 February, which has caused upset and hurt to members of the audience attending and others.”

The theatre also mentioned that they are currently investigating the matter and are engaged in discussions with both Paul and the Jewish man, who alleges that he was insulted by Paul Currie. The Soho Theatre also said:

“We take this very seriously and are looking into the details of what happened as thoroughly, as sensitively, and as quickly as we can. It is important to us that Soho Theatre is a welcoming and inclusive place for all.”

Despite receiving significant backlash on social media, the comedian has not yet responded to the allegations and has decided to remain tight-lipped about the whole situation.

