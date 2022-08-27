What happened to Rhod Gilbert? Welsh comedian moved thrice to be closer to hospital

Sian Harries, the wife of Welsh comedian Rhod Gilbert, has revealed that the couple moved three times this summer to be closer to a hospital amid his battle with cancer. Harries took to Twitter to share an update about her husband, explaining why the couple had to move three times.

Sian Harries @sianharries_ Moved house for the third time today since July so Rhod can be close to hospital. Life is a lot at the moment but we’re getting through it with the help of our wonderful friends and family Moved house for the third time today since July so Rhod can be close to hospital. Life is a lot at the moment but we’re getting through it with the help of our wonderful friends and family ❤️❤️❤️

Rhod Gilbert, 53, is currently undergoing treatment at a Cardiff-based cancer center. While speaking about the same, Harries admitted that life has been "a lot at the moment." However, she and her husband, Gilbert, have been staying positive, thanks to the support of their friends and family.

Responding to one of the comments in the tweet, Harries also opened up more about the issues the couple have been facing since the treatment started. Speaking about the situation, she noted:

"It’s not ideal and all the meds and equipment fill an entire car on their own at the moment!”

Here's everything to know about Rhod Gilbert's diagnosis

The Welsh comedian was diagnosed with cancer in July and is currently receiving treatment at the Velindre Cancer Center in Cardiff. Sian, Gilbert's wife, has stated that the comedian moved to a house closer to the hospital for better access to emergency care.

On July 8, Rhod took to Facebook and announced the news of pausing his Book of John tour while detailing his symptoms and diagnosis. The comedian noted that he had been "struggling with pain in my neck and throat over the past few months." Gilbert said:

"I know how frustrating this is. We do not take these decisions lightly, and we are so sorry for the inconvenience. Thank you all - along with all the wonderful venues and staff, for your patience and understanding."

While he did not mention details about being diagnosed with cancer, Gilbert took to Facebook again to pen another post for his fans who expressed concern. Thanking the hospital he was admitted to, the comedian announced that he was undergoing treatment for cancer. He wrote:

"As a proud patron of Velindre Cancer Centre, I’ve trekked the world, hosted chaotic quizzes and star-studded comedy nights. I’ve met and made friends with so many inspirational staff, patients and their families. It has been a huge part of my life for the last ten years."

😐 Izzy @IzzyH4229 @sianharries_ Moving house is always stressful and so goodness knows how it feels combined with everything else you’re going through. Sending lots of love and well wishes to you both. @sianharries_ Moving house is always stressful and so goodness knows how it feels combined with everything else you’re going through. Sending lots of love and well wishes to you both.

He further added:

"So while I never imagined that I would be a patient here, I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands. The NHS care I’m receiving is incredible."

Rhod Gilbert also asserted that he would be focusing on his recovery and noted that he would disappear from the public eye until the treatment is over. The comedian stated:

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone...but who knows, maybe I'll come out the other end with a new stand-up show and a 40 minute rant about orange squash. Thank you everyone for your support over the last few weeks and months (and years). I’ll be disappearing for a while and won’t be commenting further, at least not for now, whilst I focus on my recovery."

Rhod Gilbert has been in numerous successful comedy shows, including Would I Lie To You? and Never Mind The Buzzcocks. He is also associated with an ongoing British comedy program called Rhod Gilbert's Work Experience.

It is unknown whether he will resume his career as a comedian now that he has postponed his show dates. The family is currently focusing on Rhod's treatment, which is his priority at the moment.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora