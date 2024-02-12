What did David Lucas say about George Floyd? Audience walks out of stand up show in viral video post alleged insensitive joke

Comedian David Lucas has landed himself in controversy following an alleged insensitive quip about the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chuvin, an event that triggered Black Lives Matter protests across the country.

The remark made during the stand-up show led outraged audience members to storm out of the venue after confronting the comedian for his purportedly insensitive statement about the slain African American man, according to the video of the show circulating online.

The incident occurred a few days ago while David Lucas was performing at a Funny Bone Comedy Club. According to the circulating video online, during his performance, the Georgia native David joked about how George Floyd died, saying:

“And you want to show them the reason why George Floyd got his neck kneeled on.”

As the crowd was audibly shocked at the comments, Lucas doubled down, adding:

“Don’t ‘Ooh’ at that joke. It’s just a joke, man. I would’ve never kneeled on George Floyd’s neck. I would’ve shot him.”

In the clip, as several audience members called him out, Lucas defended himself, saying it was merely a joke and adding that he was just warming up with George Floyd content. In response, audience members expressed that he had crossed a line and resorted to insensitivity for a laugh before announcing their decision to walk out.

David Lucas's quip about George Floyd triggers mixed reactions online

Comedian David Lucas sparked online controversy after an alleged offensive joke about George Floyd went viral. A clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk also showed several audience members walking out of the show after the comedian doubled down on his initial remarks about Floyd, who tragically died on May 25, 2020, when a former Minneapolis Police officer kneeled on his neck for over 8 minutes straight.

The joke prompted an audience member to chastise Lucas, saying he should educate himself about the slain black man before exploiting his death for content, as reported by Hollywood Unlocked. An audience member said:

"You need to know about George Floyd before you get yo ass up there talking about him. You really stoop low to be funny don't you know that."

As the audience began to walk out of the venue, Lucas added, "I like Kyle Rittenhouse too!" In response to the clip shared by Neighborhood Talk, several social media users slammed the comedian.

However, others praised Lucas' humor on X.

According to his profile on Stand NYC, David Lucas, a regular performer at the Comedy Store and other clubs around the country, first gained prominence as a young entertainer on the MTV show "Yo Momma."

