What did Selma Blair say about Islam? Ethnicity explored as deleted Instagram comment sparks massive backlash

Actress Selma Blair, who is Jewish, is under fire after a deleted Instagram comment laced with Islamaphobic rhetoric went viral online.

According to the Hollywood reporter, Selma Blair deleted a comment on the user profile of Abraham Hamra, who, in defense of the Jewish community, called out the U.S. Representatives over the increased anti-Semitism following Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7, 2023.

In response to Hamra's port, Blair expressed her gratitude for the support and said the Islam religion has destroyed the minds of people in the Middle East who then come to the United States and spread their "twisted" rhetoric.

“Thank you so much. Deport all these terrorist-supporting goons. Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroy minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate.”

While the comment was later deleted, netizens grabbed a screenshot and began sharing it online, highlighting Balir’s blatant Islamophobia. The screenshot was shared by Jourdain Searles, who called out Blair over the bigoted statement.

Selma Blair's comment on Islam sparks outrage online

Selma Blair has triggered widespread backlash after her anti-Islam comment on a video of Abraham Hamra calling out US representatives over the Israel-Hamas conflict went viral online.

According to Ethnicelebs, The Sweetest Thing actress’s paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather were Ashkenazi Jews, and her maternal grandmother was of Scottish and English ancestry.

Blair’s paternal grandfather, Abraham Beitner, was a Polish Jewish immigrant, and her grandmother, Esther Yachnitz, was a Russian Jewish immigrant. Meanwhile, Blair’s maternal grandfather, James H. Cooke, who was born in Pennsylvania, was the son of a Russian Jewish father and a Ukrainian Jewish mother.

Selma Blair’s recent comments on Islam have triggered outrage online after she said the religion has destroyed minds in Muslim countries.

Several people also called out British Vogue for featuring the actress in their recent cover.

While the comment was later deleted, a screenshot was shared by social media user Jourdain Searles. Reacting to the post, @watchwithneebz wrote:

“Selma Blair being a full-blown islamophobe bigot is wild. Imagine how little you have to think of people to say this knowing you'd get caught in 4k. Screenshots are forever. They hate us so much. For the record, it was colonization and imperialism that destroyed Muslim countries.”

Another user highlighted the hypocrisy of the industry, who considered penalizing Mexican actress Melissa Barrera after she posted a link in her Instagram bio that directed her followers to donate money to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees but has not spoken out against Blair’s hate-fueled comments. An X user, @kaustavistired, wrote:

“It's quite something that Selma Blair can be so openly vile and bigoted and basically call for the death of an entire population with impunity but Melissa Barrera cannot share a link to donate to Palestinian refugees without her agency almost dropping her.”

Variety reported Barrera’s representatives at WME and Sugar23 were exploring dropping the actress as a client last week over her posting a link for donations. As the backlash intensified, Selma Blair, who recently opened up about her ongoing battle with chronic pain due to Ehler-Danlos syndrome, has yet to respond to the recent controversy.

