“Bagging titles while on hiatus”: Fans celebrate as BTS’ song 'ON' achieves platinum certification in Japan

BTS has added another multi-million streaming certification to its repertoire. On January 31, 2024, BTS' energetic track ON from 2020 was granted platinum certification in Japan by RIAJ, marking another milestone in its immense popularity. This accomplishment was officially announced through BigHit's official Twitter account and by the credible South Korean news source Naver.

ON thus joins the ranks of the group's other acclaimed songs, becoming the 13th to achieve this prestigious certification. In Japan, this recognition is reserved for songs surpassing the remarkable milestone of one hundred million streams. On this feat, fans couldn't help but coin again that the group is bagging all these achievements while on a hiatus.

"My favorite song," Fans Delighted over BTS' ON's inclusion in RIAJ's certified songs list

BTS continues to extend its streak of streaming accolades with yet another addition to its list of multi-million streaming certifications. On the 30th of January, the Japan Record Association, popularly known as RIAJ, unveiled its roster of streaming-certified works on the official website, spotlighting songs that have garnered at least 50 million streams as of December of the previous year.

A standout achievement in this release is BTS receiving platinum certification for the title track ON, extracted from their fourth full-length album, Map of the Soul: 7. Remarkably, this song has soared past the monumental milestone of 1 billion cumulative streams.

The association, in line with recognizing the digital success of songs, bestows streaming certifications categorized as gold (for tunes accumulating over 50 million streams), platinum (for those amassing over 100 million streams), and diamond (for tracks reaching the impressive threshold of 500 million streams). The group has consistently secured coveted positions on this certification list, with notable hits such as Dynamite earning diamond certification by crossing the benchmark of 500 million streams.

Adding to their record, Permission to Dance and Butter have been bestowed with triple platinum certification, having amassed a staggering 3 billion streaming records.

Further enhancing their presence on the certification list are tracks like Stay Gold and Boy With Luv, surpassing the 200 million stream mark and thus earning the distinguished status of double platinum certification.

All these songs made ON to become the 13th song on the list to achieve a Japanese certification. Fans reacted to this achievement while being sure at least one BTS song will always be on the said list.

Some other songs on the list are Idol, Film Out, Lights, etc. Some other artists who achieved varied certifications according to the released list are SEVENTEEN, (G)IDLE, Stray Kids, etc.

While these achievements resound globally, it's noteworthy that all members of BTS are presently fulfilling their obligatory military service commitments. Nevertheless, the anticipation for a full-group comeback remains high, with plans scheduled for the second half of 2025.