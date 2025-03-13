Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink is set to feature in the upcoming Spider-Man 4 opposite Tom Holland. While it is unclear which role Sadie will play in the movie, Deadline, who first reported the news, stated that it would be a significant one.

The outlet further suggested that the actor could play the character of X-Men mutant Jean Grey. Jean's character was previously portrayed by several actors including Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner. Janssen has played the character in several X-Men movies, including X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: The Last Stand.

The news of Sink possibly joining the upcoming Spider-Man movie has garnered massive fans' attention online.

Here are a few popular responses and memes found on X. One user (@captaincupkicks) tweeted:

"Need Marvel to let Zendaya dye her hair red and speak directly into the camera to tell everyone she’s MJ so people can stop trying to replace her."

A lot of other memes were found on the social media platform.

Memes on Sadie Sink as casted in Spider-Man 4, (Photo via @TeeCeeComics/X)

Memes on Sadie Sink chosen as a part of the cast, (Photo via @buckipedia/X)

Memes on Sadie Sink chosen as a part of the cast, (Photo via @ZeroYear97/X)

More memes about Sadie Sink's involvement in the upcoming movie, (Photo via @ComicsCuts/X)

While details about Sadie's character is yet to be revealed, Tom Holland is set to play the role of Peter Parker and Zendaya would play Michelle Jones in the upcoming film.

According to Fandom, the Marvel movie is set to release on July 31, 2026.

Tom Holland had stated that the upcoming Spider-Man movie is set to have a few different elements in it

In October, 2024, actor Tom Holland opened up about Spider-Man 4, reportedly set to release in 2026, Holland said:

"The idea is crazy. It’s a little different to anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans are really going to respond to it."

In December 2024, Holland revealed on the Rich Roll podcast that both him and Zendaya had been quite excited about the upcoming movie's script. The actor further said:

"Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at time were bouncing around the living room."

In April 2024, Tom revealed that the film was quite special and they had to be extra careful to ensure that nothing went wrong with the movie. For the unversed, Spider-Man: No Way Home, released in 2021, was the last one in the series, as per an article by Elle.

The outlet added that the upcoming movie would be directed by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to get more details about what character Sadie would be playing and if she would replace Zendaya in the upcoming film.

