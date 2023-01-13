People touting BTS’ Jung Kook as the first Korean soloist to get nominated at the iHeartRadio Music Awards has drawn flak from the K-pop community.

Criticisms poured across the internet as other K-pop fans reminded them that Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young was the first Korean soloist to not only get nominated but also win an iHeartRadio Music Award.

Some fans were also tangled up in the ‘first K-pop soloist’ vs. ‘first Korean soloist’ debate. But the majority agreed that Tiffany Young was both since the awards committee used Girls’ Generation’s name.

Jessica Bennett @icecreambandit1 Kpop Charts @kchartsmaster #JUNGKOOK becomes the first Korean soloist in history to be nominated at the iHeart Radio Music Awards. #JUNGKOOK becomes the first Korean soloist in history to be nominated at the iHeart Radio Music Awards. https://t.co/rls9EJN66Y I’m gonna need y’all to put some respect on Tiffany’s name because she was the first. Not jungkook. No shade to him, but get facts straight before you post stuff like this twitter.com/kchartsmaster/… I’m gonna need y’all to put some respect on Tiffany’s name because she was the first. Not jungkook. No shade to him, but get facts straight before you post stuff like this twitter.com/kchartsmaster/…

The music awards released their nominations list on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. In the Best Music Video category, BTS’ Jung Kook scored a nomination for Left & Right, his trendy collaboration with Charlie Puth.

K-pop fans correct people mistakenly diminishing Tiffany Young’s historical achievement by praising BTS’ Jung Kook

Korean artists making their way into the mainstream Western music industry has since long been a major achievement. While BTS is often touted for paving the way for K-pop across the world, a few Korean musicians have achieved historical feats in their own right before them.

One such case was brought up recently when the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations were released on January 11, 2023. After multiple accounts praised BTS’ Jung Kook for being the first Korean soloist and K-pop soloist to be nominated at the award show, many commented that the information was wrong and lacked research.

In 2019, Girls’ Generations’ Tiffany Young won Best Solo Breakout for her song Lips on Lips at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The artists’ fans made several comments on how misinformation was, in a way, erasing Tiffany Young’s historic achievement.

Pholop | Stream #MINHO_Chase! @sayodorobol The award Tiffany Young won at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in 2019 is literally Best Solo Breakout, and the fact that they put Girls’ Generation in parentheses beside her name is an acknowledgement that she is indeed a K-pop soloist from a K-pop group. The award Tiffany Young won at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in 2019 is literally Best Solo Breakout, and the fact that they put Girls’ Generation in parentheses beside her name is an acknowledgement that she is indeed a K-pop soloist from a K-pop group. https://t.co/ZsasjOhaEC

One Twitter user even mentioned that they “didn’t fight against racist commenters and haters back in 2019” while voting for the Girls’ Generation artist not to be paid attention to in the future.

Take a look at how K-pop fans reacted to the chaos that ensued below:

𝐍𝐔𝐁𝐈𝐒𝐏𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐀 💘 PULL UP @nubisphoria RickSNSD @RickSNSD

우리는 2019년 티파니 영을 위해 열심히 싸운 후 2023년에 이런 종류의 거대한 오보를 본다. 정말 화가 나요. We didn't fight against racist commenters and haters back in 2019 when we were voting and campaigning for Tiffany Young only to see this in 2023.우리는 2019년 티파니 영을 위해 열심히 싸운 후 2023년에 이런 종류의 거대한 오보를 본다. 정말 화가 나요. twitter.com/kchartsmaster/… We didn't fight against racist commenters and haters back in 2019 when we were voting and campaigning for Tiffany Young only to see this in 2023.우리는 2019년 티파니 영을 위해 열심히 싸운 후 2023년에 이런 종류의 거대한 오보를 본다. 정말 화가 나요. twitter.com/kchartsmaster/… https://t.co/AMyGzAzcPE louder!!! twitter.com/RickSNSD/statu… louder!!! twitter.com/RickSNSD/statu…

𝐸𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑙𝑎𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑆♡𝑁𝐸 #FOREVER1 @itzRashel @tiffany_univrse I just hate how these kids start to erase her ethnicity just to fake praise their oppa like go find some truthful title for him not to steal it from one other☠ @tiffany_univrse I just hate how these kids start to erase her ethnicity just to fake praise their oppa like go find some truthful title for him not to steal it from one other☠

elle ❀♡ Tiffany NEW ERA @tiffany_univrse @WORLDMUSICAWARD @BTS_twt You only have one simple thing to do, a simple research, but u still fail. Tiffany Young is the first korean artist to be nominated and won iheart awards, stop spreading wrong info, its disrespectful @WORLDMUSICAWARD @BTS_twt You only have one simple thing to do, a simple research, but u still fail. Tiffany Young is the first korean artist to be nominated and won iheart awards, stop spreading wrong info, its disrespectful https://t.co/r3cmrk0gio

I @thinkabouteat @WORLDMUSICAWARD @BTS_twt first of all, congrats to JK and I hope he wins. but I'm sorry I think there's misinformation here, because my mother Tiffany Young was nominated and won that award in 2019🤷🏻‍♀️ @WORLDMUSICAWARD @BTS_twt first of all, congrats to JK and I hope he wins. but I'm sorry I think there's misinformation here, because my mother Tiffany Young was nominated and won that award in 2019🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/zuLtg302P5

rei @ddaengjjeong @kchartsmaster ok congrats jungkook but can't you spread accurate information abt tiffany young being the first ever korean soloist/artist to be nominated?? she's an ethnic korean i don't see what's so wrong with admitting she is 100% korean by blood @kchartsmaster ok congrats jungkook but can't you spread accurate information abt tiffany young being the first ever korean soloist/artist to be nominated?? she's an ethnic korean i don't see what's so wrong with admitting she is 100% korean by blood

2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards: BTS and BLACKPINK are the only K-pop artists nominated

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards revealed its nominees on January 11, and only two K-pop artists made the list - BTS and BLACKPINK.

The former achieved two nominations, Best Music Video for Yet to Come and Best Fan Army for their fandom, ARMY (Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth). Jung Kook also earned a nomination in the same category as a soloist for his collaboration with Charlie Puth, titled Left & Right.

BLACKPINK took the crown with the most nominations amongst K-pop artists. It earned nominations in four categories - Best Duo/Group of the Year, Favorite Use of a Sample for Pink Venom, Best Music Video for Pink Venom, and Best Fan Army for BLINK.

Favorite Use of a Sample, Best Music Video, and Best Fan Army are socially voted categories, which means that the winners are decided based on fan votes. The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards fan vote began on January 11 and will continue until March 20. The awards ceremony will be held on March 27 at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes