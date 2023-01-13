Create

“Need y’all to put some respect”: Fans furious over BTS Jung Kook's nomination overshadowing Tiffany Young’s historical achievement

By Afreen Khan
Modified Jan 13, 2023 09:39 PM IST
BTS
BTS' Jung Kook and Girls' Generation Tiffany Young's achievements in the iHeartRadio Music Awards become online chatter (Images via Instagram/@jungkook.97, Instagram/@tiffanyyoungofficial)

People touting BTS’ Jung Kook as the first Korean soloist to get nominated at the iHeartRadio Music Awards has drawn flak from the K-pop community.

Criticisms poured across the internet as other K-pop fans reminded them that Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young was the first Korean soloist to not only get nominated but also win an iHeartRadio Music Award.

Some fans were also tangled up in the ‘first K-pop soloist’ vs. ‘first Korean soloist’ debate. But the majority agreed that Tiffany Young was both since the awards committee used Girls’ Generation’s name.

I’m gonna need y’all to put some respect on Tiffany’s name because she was the first. Not jungkook. No shade to him, but get facts straight before you post stuff like this twitter.com/kchartsmaster/…

The music awards released their nominations list on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. In the Best Music Video category, BTS’ Jung Kook scored a nomination for Left & Right, his trendy collaboration with Charlie Puth.

K-pop fans correct people mistakenly diminishing Tiffany Young’s historical achievement by praising BTS’ Jung Kook

@kchartsmaster Congratulations to Jungkook but Tiffany is the first Korean soloist who was nominated and WON at the iHeart Radio Music Awards 🙂 twitter.com/tiffanyyoung/s…

Korean artists making their way into the mainstream Western music industry has since long been a major achievement. While BTS is often touted for paving the way for K-pop across the world, a few Korean musicians have achieved historical feats in their own right before them.

One such case was brought up recently when the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations were released on January 11, 2023. After multiple accounts praised BTS’ Jung Kook for being the first Korean soloist and K-pop soloist to be nominated at the award show, many commented that the information was wrong and lacked research.

In 2019, Girls’ Generations’ Tiffany Young won Best Solo Breakout for her song Lips on Lips at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The artists’ fans made several comments on how misinformation was, in a way, erasing Tiffany Young’s historic achievement.

The award Tiffany Young won at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in 2019 is literally Best Solo Breakout, and the fact that they put Girls’ Generation in parentheses beside her name is an acknowledgement that she is indeed a K-pop soloist from a K-pop group. https://t.co/ZsasjOhaEC

One Twitter user even mentioned that they “didn’t fight against racist commenters and haters back in 2019” while voting for the Girls’ Generation artist not to be paid attention to in the future.

Take a look at how K-pop fans reacted to the chaos that ensued below:

louder!!! twitter.com/RickSNSD/statu…
i mean yay for jungkook but big nope on the misinformation sjndjsns how disrespectful to the actual tiffany young who already won an award with iHeartRadiofix this! twitter.com/WORLDMUSICAWAR…
Jungkook is a great artist, but no matter how you look at history, Tiffany Young is Korean, debuted in what is basically considered the “Nation’s Girl Group” in K-pop and as a K-pop soloist, and was the first K-pop soloist to be nominated—and win—in 2019. Please do research. twitter.com/worldmusicawar…
Tiffany Young from Girls' generation is nominated and won on that event... So, she's the first kpop artist to be on that said event! Don't discredit the woman's achievement and spread misinformation. Peried! (no hate to jungkook tho.) twitter.com/tiffany_univrs…
@tiffany_univrse I just hate how these kids start to erase her ethnicity just to fake praise their oppa like go find some truthful title for him not to steal it from one other☠
@WORLDMUSICAWARD @BTS_twt You only have one simple thing to do, a simple research, but u still fail. Tiffany Young is the first korean artist to be nominated and won iheart awards, stop spreading wrong info, its disrespectful https://t.co/r3cmrk0gio
@WORLDMUSICAWARD @BTS_twt first of all, congrats to JK and I hope he wins. but I'm sorry I think there's misinformation here, because my mother Tiffany Young was nominated and won that award in 2019🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/zuLtg302P5
@kchartsmaster ok congrats jungkook but can't you spread accurate information abt tiffany young being the first ever korean soloist/artist to be nominated?? she's an ethnic korean i don't see what's so wrong with admitting she is 100% korean by blood
First male korean soloist and second soloist overall after tiffany young but HELL YEAH JUNGKOOK LET'S GO! twitter.com/kchartsmaster/…

2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards: BTS and BLACKPINK are the only K-pop artists nominated

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards revealed its nominees on January 11, and only two K-pop artists made the list - BTS and BLACKPINK.

The former achieved two nominations, Best Music Video for Yet to Come and Best Fan Army for their fandom, ARMY (Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth). Jung Kook also earned a nomination in the same category as a soloist for his collaboration with Charlie Puth, titled Left & Right.

🗳️ | #BLACKPINK, #BTS y #JUNGKOOK están nominados en los iHeart Radio 2023→ Categorías • Best Music Video: #PinkVenom, #YetToCome & #LeftandRight• Favorite Use of a Sample: #PinkVenom• Best Fan Army: #BLINKS & #ARMYS https://t.co/G2JYeHRN16

BLACKPINK took the crown with the most nominations amongst K-pop artists. It earned nominations in four categories - Best Duo/Group of the Year, Favorite Use of a Sample for Pink Venom, Best Music Video for Pink Venom, and Best Fan Army for BLINK.

Favorite Use of a Sample, Best Music Video, and Best Fan Army are socially voted categories, which means that the winners are decided based on fan votes. The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards fan vote began on January 11 and will continue until March 20. The awards ceremony will be held on March 27 at 8 pm ET.

