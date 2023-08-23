"Nepo baby's first film noir"- Twitter not impressed with Sam Levinson's plans for Euphoria season 3

It was not long ago that Euphoria was one of the most exciting shows in the world, and Sam Levinson was hailed for his work. However, after season 2 of the teen drama and the release of The Idol, netizens no longer seem to be impressed with Levinson. While the release of Euphoria season 3 is some time away, fans have expressed that they do not wish to watch the show anymore.

Several netizens accused the director of being a product of nepotism. His father Barry Levinson, was the man behind monumental hits like Rain Man.

In a recent interview with Elle, Sam mentioned that he believes season 3 of the teen drama will be a "film noir." He stated that he wishes to "explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world" through Zendaya's character, Rue.

This comment did not sit well with fans and led to a negative uproar online.

Netizen reacts to Sam Levinson's comments (Image via X)

"Nobody cares" - Fans react as Sam Levinson speaks about the future of Euphoria

Whenever season 3 of the show releases, it will still have to deal with a series of changes, including the departure of some of the most important characters. Barbie Ferreira (who plays Kat Hernandez) announced her departure from the series and Angus Cloud, who played Rue's drug dealer and friend Fezco, sadly passed away earlier this year.

This, coupled with the negative reviews of Sam Levinson's The Idol, fans are not particularly excited about Euphoria season 3. They took to the comments section of DiscussingFilm's Twitter post about the director's most recent comments on the show to react to the same. They said that "nobody cares" about season 3 and that someone should stop Levinson from releasing another installment of the show.

Netizen reacts to Sam Levinson's recent comments about season 3 (Image via X)

Netizen reacts to Sam Levinson's recent comments about season 3 (Image via X)

Netizen reacts to Sam Levinson's recent comments about season 3 (Image via X)

Netizen reacts to Sam Levinson's recent comments about season 3 (Image via X)

Netizen reacts to Sam Levinson's recent comments about season 3 (Image via X)

Netizen reacts to Sam Levinson's recent comments about season 3 (Image via X)

There are not many details available about Euphoria season 3 but more information is expected to be released after the ongoing Hollywood strike.