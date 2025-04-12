Nespresso releases decaf version of its Double Espresso Chiaro pods: All you need to know

Nespresso has released a new decaf version of one of its most intense coffee pods - Double Espresso Chiaro pods. This will help fans enjoy the coffee even later in the day.
Nespresso has made a name for itself in the coffee industry with its machines. However, it has grown even popular with its wide range of coffee pods.
From classics to signature flavors of different intensities, the brand has it all. It also notably rates its coffee pods based on intensity, making it easier for the customers to make their choice.
One of its most intense pods is the Vertuo Double Espresso Chiaro pods. It is now getting a decaf version as well.
Decaf version of Nespresso's Double Espresso Chiaro pods explored
On April 8, 2025, the brand announced the launch of the decaf version of its Double Espresso Chiaro pods on Instagram. These are available on its website for order. It wrote:
"One of your favorite double espressos has a decaf alter ego ✨ Introducing Double Espresso Chiaro Decaffeinato, a rich flavor profile with woody, earthy and roasted cereal notes. Enjoy this decaf double espresso over ice or with milk any time—yes, even nighttime."
The regular Double Espresso Chiaro blend has an intensity of 8. Hence, it makes it tough to consume it in the evenings as it could disturb the sleep cycle. However, the decaf version gets rid of that issue.
The decaf blend is a mix of South and Central Arabicas and has a woody and earthy note. It has a lower intensity than the normal Chiaro pods. It can be used as both an espresso but also in other drinks like lattes and iced coffees.
Also Read: Starbucks adds 6 new products to its grocery lineup: Flavors, availability, and more details explored
How are fans reacting to Nespresso's new decaf coffee?
Going by the reactions on the brand's social media channels, the introduction has garnered great excitement from fans. They are delighted to see a decaf option and can't wait to try it.
One Instagram user commented:
"wooohhhoooo!! This is great news!! THANK YOU for expanding the decaf options!! I'm loving the Sweet Vanilla Decaffeinato. Please keep adding to the decaf options"
Another pointed out that this can be consumed at night, writing:
"Oh yes!! This is good for a late night cup of coffee"
Another wrote:
"oouuuu yessss!!! very excited about this"
Another user shared:
"OMG I need five sleeves of this one"
Nespresso recently launched exciting limited-edition flavor in US
Last month, the brand brought one of its popular flavors in Canada and Europe to the USA - White Chocolate and Strawberry. These coffee pods have only arrived for a limited time and could be out of stock soon.
They are, however, currently available on Nespresso's website and cost $15.50 per sleeve containing 10 pods. The product description reads:
"The delicious flavors of strawberry & white chocolate combine to evoke milky notes of butter and cream, with hints of caramel, vanilla and almond."
The white chocolate & strawberry flavor has been available in Europe and Canada for a long time and is a fan-favorite. It combines the sweetness of white chocolate with the tartness of a strawberry.
Also Read: New Sunsera Blend to reportedly join the Starbucks menu: Everything we know so far