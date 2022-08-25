Netflix announces new K-drama Parasyte: The Grey starring Koo Kyo-hwan, Lee Jung-hyun and Jeon So-nee

Netflix has announced a new Korean drama series titled Parasyte: The Grey. The show will have actors Koo Kyo-hwan, Lee Jung-hyun and Jeon So-nee in the lead roles.

Speculation regarding the production of the series went rampant in July, and the lead actors were reportedly roped in by then. The official confirmation regarding the same, however, came only on August 23, 2022.

The official confirmation included a promo poster introducing the lead actors of the show. The post on Parasyte: The Grey also includes a one-line introduction to the show, which reads:

“The confrontation between the anonymous parasites that have taken humans as hosts, and the humans who try to stop them.”

The post then introduces the team, including director Yeon Sang-ho. It was also revealed that the show is based on a popular Japanese manga.

What is Parasyte: The Grey all about?

The manga titled Parasyte by Hitoshi Iwaaki falls under the science-fiction-horror genre. It was published in Kodansha's Morning Open Zōkan and Monthly Afternoon magazine from 1988 to 1995. The manga has 24 episodes and the Korean live-action adaptation is not the first one.

Parasyte: The Grey’s source material has been adapted into two live-action films in 2014 and 2015 in Japan. There is also an anime series adaptation by Madhouse, called Parasyte: The Maxim that aired in Japan between October 2014 and March 2015. It was later dubbed in English and was broadcast on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block in the United States between October 2015 and April 2016.

The show will be along the lines of the hit Netflix series Kingdom, but will be set in the modern day. The Japanese manga centers around a high school boy, Shinichi Izumi, who is facing alien beings called parasites.

These beings take over the minds and the bodies of humans and use them as vessels and even food. However, the parasite that possesses Izumi doesn't succeed in taking over his mind and body. Instead, it ends up living in his arm.

The parasite and the human end up developing their own personalities and even working together to beat the other parasites targeting Izumi. However, when other parasites realize that it is one of their own that didn't succeed in taking over the human's body, they increase their attack against him.

How Izumi and the parasite named Migi manage to fight the other parasites forms the cruz of the manga.

The genre and mood of this manga are right up Yeon Sang-ho’s alley as he has created the Netflix series Hellbound, which is also an adaptation of a web comic. This has also increased the anticipation surrounding Parasyte: The Grey.

The adaptation has chosen an actor who has found fame with his previous role in the Netflix series D.P. The series starring Jung Hae-in in the lead role has also been renewed for a second season.

Edited by Madhur Dave