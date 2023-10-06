Netflix renews Castlevania: Nocturne for Season 2

After a riveting first season, which saw quite the footfall on Netflix's streaming platform, Castlevania: Nocturne has been renewed for a second season.

Fans were notably concerned about the fate of this stand-alone sequel to the popular 2017 show. Many shows are yet to receive the green light, while several others have been canceled amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike and the recently concluded WGA strike.

However, there is nothing to worry about for Castlevania fans as it seems that the new show will continue for quite some time to come. It has notably received great all-round reception since its premiere.

Confirming the news, series creator and co-showrunner Clive Bradley and co-showrunner Kevin Kolde said:

"Thanks to all of the ‘Castlevania’ fans old and new for the amazing response and support!...We are excited to be able to bring you more ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ and the next chapter in the rise of Richter Belmont."

Castlevania: Nocturne is based on the beloved Konami videogame series from the 1980s. Netflix's previous adaptation of the show, Castlevania, was also based on one of the installments of Konami's gothic horror masterpiece.

More about Castlevania: Nocturne

Castlevania: Nocturne is an American adult animated dark fantasy action streaming television series created and written primarily by Clive Bradley. Kevin Kolde produces the show and leads the line.

A sequel to Castlevania, which premiered on Netflix in 2017, Castlevania: Nocturne is based on the 1993 entry Castlevania: Rondo of Blood by Konami. The game happened to be one of the most popular titles of the year.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to ‘eat the sun’ and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance."

The first season of the show was considered quite a success as the data from the streaming service suggests. The show managed to hit the Top 10 English TV list within its first five days of release. It also went on to reach the Top 10 in 40 countries, making it a very successful endeavor for Netflix.

No details about the upcoming second season of Castlevania: Nocturne have been confirmed yet. However, the primary cast members from the first season are expected to return.

The list includes Edward Bluemel, Thuso Mbedu, Pixie Davies, Sharon D. Clarke, Richard Dormer, Iain Glen and Sydney James Harcourt. Elarica Johnson, Nastassja Kinski, Zahn McClarnon, Aaron Neil, Franka Potente, and Sophie Skelton round up the cast.

The first season is currently available for streaming on Netflix.