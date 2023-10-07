Netflix set to enter the gambling industry with Squid Game slot machines

Streaming mogul Netflix is in the news and not for any upcoming film or show, but for a very quirky reason - A new Squid Game slot machine has received approval from Netflix, marking the streaming mogul's first licensing agreement in the casino and gaming sector.

The South Korean survival drama series is one of Netflix's most-watched series of all time, and served as the inspiration for the slot game. It will incorporate several iconic (and lethal) games from the program, including Red Light, Green Light, Tug of War, and the Glass Tile, and was created by the gaming company, Light & Wonder.

A digital slot game with three bonus rounds based on the Squid Game series will also be released by Light & Wonder.

Netflix's Squid Game slot machine will be available in casinos from 2024

The proposed slot machine is based on the Netflix series (image via Light and Wonder)

The Squid Game-themed slot machine is anticipated to make a debut at casinos in 2024. The game will be housed in the firm's Horizon large-screen giant cabinet, which has a 75-inch screen with 600,000 individual micro-LED pixels, according to Light & Wonder.

Dual play buttons, a mobile charger, and a 27-inch touchscreen are all included for an immersive and seamless player experience.

The slot machine for Netflix will be created by Las Vegas-based Light & Wonder (formerly known as Scientific Games). The company produces and markets both physical and digital games.

Meanwhile, Squid Game: The Trials, a pop-up immersive experience from Netflix, is getting ready to debut on December 6, 2023, in Los Angeles. Over the duration of 70 minutes, players will face off in six separate challenges. Tickets start at $39 apiece for the gaming experience from Netflix.

The real-life game experience and the slot machine are the most recent efforts by Netflix to create a franchise around the unexpected success of the Korean series which made its debut in 2021.

The reality series Squid Game: The Challenge, which will include 456 players from across the world competing for a single $4.56 million cash prize, will debut on Netflix on November 22, 2023.

The Netflix series Squid Game premiered on September 17, 2021. The plot of the show centers around a group of South Koreans who are in urgent need of money. They are duped into participating in a lethal competition of kid-friendly activities in exchange for the chance to escape unscathed.

By casting their votes, virtually all of them offer to return since they understand that this contest may be their last chance to obtain the money they require to survive.

A second season of the widely popular series is now in development too as per reports.