Netizens continue to ship All of Us Are Dead stars Cho Yi-hyun and Park Solomon

Cast of All of Us Are Dead, Image via Twitter/@onlynicething18
Cast of All of Us Are Dead, Image via Twitter/@onlynicething18
Nikhita Unnikrishnan Menon
ANALYST
Modified Feb 16, 2022 03:03 AM IST
News

Netizens from all over the world expressed just how adorable they find the Cho Yi-hyun and Park Solomon pairing. All of Us Are Dead continues to be the talk of the internet, especially the on-screen couple, Choi Nam-ra and Lee Su-hyeok. But what's catching the internet's attention is the off-screen chemistry between actress Cho Yi-hyun and actor Park Solomon.

On February 12, 2022, The Swoon's YouTube channel released an interview where all the show's cast members filled each other's profiles. Each cast member took turns to ask a question while the other cast members tried to guess their answer.

Fans and netizens were able to notice the adorable chemistry between Cho Yi-hyun and Park Solomon.

Netizens react to chemistry between Cho Yi-hyun and Park Solomon

The interview was filled with bro-mance, banter, and laughter, but fans could not help but pay a little extra attention to actress Cho Yi-hyun and actor Park Solomon.

When the young actress had to ask questions, Park Solomon earned the nickname Yi-Hyun's cheerleader. When cast members had to guess the actress' unique talent, her co-star Lomon showered her with praise.

He looked so confident when it was Yihyun’s turn to ask questions 🤣❤️#YiSo #NamHyeok #AOUAD #AllOfUsAreDead #ChoYiHyun #Lomon https://t.co/COrxOXklqR
lomon being yihyun’s #1 cheerleader and complimenting her for her singing while yihyun saying he’s still blinded by love 😭 THESE TWO https://t.co/5otHPfhRiM

Another scene that caught fans' attention was how Lomon agreed to most of the young actress' answers. One netizen highlights the chemistry between the two.

yi hyun knows lomon so well, gf thingz me thinks 😌#AllOfUsAreDead #ChoYiHyun #Lomon #로몬 #조이현 https://t.co/S4aPUUouU3
At this point I'm 100% sure that Lomon likes Yihyun!!#AllOfUsAreDead #Lomon #ChoYihyun https://t.co/BgWM78xClX

The interview is not the only time netizens have shipped the two together. According to one fan, in a certain magazine interview, Lomon complimented the actress' beauty.

LoMon said: "YiHyun is so Pretty" 😭💙From The CINE21 Magazine Interview #ChoYiHyun #JoYiHyun #조이현 #Namra #Suhyeok #LoMon #AllOfUsAreDead #지금우리학교는 #ChoYiHyunPhilippines https://t.co/xJva0H7T6K

Another netizen shared another instance of how well the two got along during interviews. Some believe that they have the best visual pairing.

LOMON & YI HYUN KEEP SAYING "SARANGHAE" | All Of Us Are Dead 👉🏻 youtu.be/VBd0nFETx1A #ChoYiHyun #조이현 #YiHyun #ParkSolomon #Lomon #로몬 #박솔로몬 #AllOfUsAreDead #Netflix #Kdrama https://t.co/cYxUa09599
All Of Us Are Dead Netflix Photoshoot w/ Cho Yi-hyun (Choi Nam-ra) 🧟‍♂️💼Best tension/visual couple❤️‍🔥— #LOMON #로몬 #ParkSolomon #박솔로몬 #지금우리학교는 #AllOfUsAreDead https://t.co/mqjLaRyxbi

Netizens and fans continue to share various clips of the on-screen couple. They remain in awe of how the two respond to one another.

Them ❤#ParkSolomon #ChoYihyun #AllOfUsAreDead #Lomon https://t.co/5UBkoRImf5
THEY LOOK GOOD TOGETHER ISTG 😭 #AllOfUsAreDead #ChoYiHyun #Lomon #로몬 #조이현 https://t.co/ewlZc0qG0f

Netizens support this blooming chemistry between All of Us Are Dead stars Cho Yi-hyun and Park Solomon. One netizen even shared artwork of the on-screen couple Choi Nam-ra and Lee Su-hyeok.

Cho Yi-Hyun and Lomon❤️You will get all the artwork in REDBUBBLE (redbubble.com/people/ayshata…) shop. Check out ☑️#AllofUsAreDead #NowatOurSchool #지금우리학교는 #allofusaredeadfanart https://t.co/kofS6e5nJB
While netizens and fans are curious to know what happens next, they remain intrigued by the chemistry between the cast members. While there's a lot that's left unexplained with the show, All of Us Are Dead cast continues to entertain viewers through various promotional activities.

Edited by Sabika
