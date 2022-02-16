Netizens continue to ship All of Us Are Dead stars Cho Yi-hyun and Park Solomon

Netizens from all over the world expressed just how adorable they find the Cho Yi-hyun and Park Solomon pairing. All of Us Are Dead continues to be the talk of the internet, especially the on-screen couple, Choi Nam-ra and Lee Su-hyeok. But what's catching the internet's attention is the off-screen chemistry between actress Cho Yi-hyun and actor Park Solomon.

On February 12, 2022, The Swoon's YouTube channel released an interview where all the show's cast members filled each other's profiles. Each cast member took turns to ask a question while the other cast members tried to guess their answer.

Fans and netizens were able to notice the adorable chemistry between Cho Yi-hyun and Park Solomon.

Netizens react to chemistry between Cho Yi-hyun and Park Solomon

The interview was filled with bro-mance, banter, and laughter, but fans could not help but pay a little extra attention to actress Cho Yi-hyun and actor Park Solomon.

When the young actress had to ask questions, Park Solomon earned the nickname Yi-Hyun's cheerleader. When cast members had to guess the actress' unique talent, her co-star Lomon showered her with praise.

ً @intoyiso THESE TWO lomon being yihyun’s #1 cheerleader and complimenting her for her singing while yihyun saying he’s still blinded by loveTHESE TWO lomon being yihyun’s #1 cheerleader and complimenting her for her singing while yihyun saying he’s still blinded by love 😭 THESE TWO https://t.co/5otHPfhRiM

Another scene that caught fans' attention was how Lomon agreed to most of the young actress' answers. One netizen highlights the chemistry between the two.

The interview is not the only time netizens have shipped the two together. According to one fan, in a certain magazine interview, Lomon complimented the actress' beauty.

Another netizen shared another instance of how well the two got along during interviews. Some believe that they have the best visual pairing.

Netizens and fans continue to share various clips of the on-screen couple. They remain in awe of how the two respond to one another.

Netizens support this blooming chemistry between All of Us Are Dead stars Cho Yi-hyun and Park Solomon. One netizen even shared artwork of the on-screen couple Choi Nam-ra and Lee Su-hyeok.

While netizens and fans are curious to know what happens next, they remain intrigued by the chemistry between the cast members. While there's a lot that's left unexplained with the show, All of Us Are Dead cast continues to entertain viewers through various promotional activities.

