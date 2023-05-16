Netizens troll Scandoval over Hulu’s The Randall Scandal trailer starring Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent

Vanderpump Rules is full of drama, on and off camera. While Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ Scandoval took over the internet for months, Lala Kent is now set to bring back her past life to viewers. Hulu recently announced a documentary on her ex-fiance Randall Emmett, titled The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump.

Many viewers were excited by the documentary announcement. However, some fans took a dig at Scandoval at the expense of The Randall Scandal. They claimed that the focus will finally shift from Raquel and Sandoval.

satchel maloney @1_800_boys_lie

Tom Sandoval after seeing there is about to be a documentary on Randall Emmett and some of the vitriol won’t be directed at himself anymore #pumprules Tom Sandoval after seeing there is about to be a documentary on Randall Emmett and some of the vitriol won’t be directed at himself anymore #pumprules https://t.co/HrjcQ7fHec

Randall Emmett was Lala Kent’s ex-fiance who appeared on Vanderpump Rules as well. The former couple shares a daughter together named Ocean. They parted ways after Lala found out he was cheating on her and that he was involved in multiple fraud cases.

Vanderpump Rules fans drag in Scandoval while sharing opinion on The Randall Scandal trailer

Netizens trolled Scandoval after watching the trailer of Randall Emmett’s The Randal Scandal. A Vanderpump Rules fan called Randall the “biggest Scandoval winner”, while many claimed that they were waiting for the return of Lala Kent’s ex’s scandal.

✨💁🏻‍♀️✨met toto🩷FLOOR @ ERAS TOUR THIS WEEKEND @imafangirlie how long until we get scandoval: the documentary @queensofbravo one thing about hulu is gonna they’re gonna do a deep dive into the shady characters we see on bravohow long until we get scandoval: the documentary @queensofbravo one thing about hulu is gonna they’re gonna do a deep dive into the shady characters we see on bravo 😭 how long until we get scandoval: the documentary

Valery Brennan @ValeryBrennan



This was my only complaint with the VPR season, Scandoval overshadowed Randall's nastiness. Queens of Bravo @queensofbravo The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump. May 22. Lala is coming for Randall in a new documentary! The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump. May 22. Lala is coming for Randall in a new documentary! https://t.co/YdIdbfqJEx I'VE BEEN WAITINGGGGGGGGThis was my only complaint with the VPR season, Scandoval overshadowed Randall's nastiness. twitter.com/queensofbravo/… I'VE BEEN WAITINGGGGGGGGThis was my only complaint with the VPR season, Scandoval overshadowed Randall's nastiness. twitter.com/queensofbravo/…

WriterComedy @OldMomBro

#VanderpumpRules #PumpRules I think somehow----someway---- Randall set up #scandoval to happen. We were just scratching the surface of Randall's actions when the spotlight left him mid-season. That reunion would have eaten him alive but who has time for that now? I think somehow----someway---- Randall set up #scandoval to happen. We were just scratching the surface of Randall's actions when the spotlight left him mid-season. That reunion would have eaten him alive but who has time for that now?#VanderpumpRules #PumpRules https://t.co/hGIJ77FZ9B

In addition to the Scandoval part, Twitter users have also shared different opinions about the upcoming documentary.

Vaseline Glitters @SadSaladEater @queensofbravo Some of y’all are letting your hate for Lala distract you from the purpose of this documentary. Randall is a con artist. They are going to be talking about much more than his romantic relationships. Money by Monday should’ve been enough to make that clear lol @queensofbravo Some of y’all are letting your hate for Lala distract you from the purpose of this documentary. Randall is a con artist. They are going to be talking about much more than his romantic relationships. Money by Monday should’ve been enough to make that clear lol

✨Crystal✨ @honeybfly83 @queensofbravo I feel like she knew who he was the whole time but now wants to play victim. Still gonna watch it though 🍿 @queensofbravo I feel like she knew who he was the whole time but now wants to play victim. Still gonna watch it though 🍿

Randall made his first appearance on Vanderpump Rules in season 4. From private jets to expensive gifts, viewers witnessed him showering money on Lala Kent. Everything looked picture-perfect until they had a baby and were engaged.

Things took an ugly turn soon when Curtis “50 Cents” Jackson and Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor called out Randall for unpaid debts. On top of that, Lala found out Randall was cheating on her with multiple women.

The Randall Scandal will stream on Hulu on May 22

ABC News Studios and LA Times Studios joined hands to investigate all the allegations against Randall Emmett in The Randall Scandal. The trailer of the Hulu documentary featured the producer accused of workplace abuse and racism.

In the trailer, multiple cast members from the documentary were heard saying:

"Randall was publicly out of apex of his career. He worked with Bruce Willis, Martin Scorsese, 50 Cent, but really, behind the scenes, things were already starting to fall apart. 50 Cent suddenly goes on Instagram and says, ‘Randall you owe me one million dollars', then 50 Cent posts, ‘money by Monday Randall.''

The video further mentioned someone stating that Randall's decision to make an appearance on Vanderpump Rules made him famous. Bravo fans knew his identity, therefore, the news of lawsuits, abusive behavior, and cheating scandals blew up in his face.

Lala Kent’s mother appeared in the trailer and mentioned that it made her sad how her daughter had to go through a difficult time because of Randall. The clip ended with Lala saying:

"I have to put up a big fight. I do hope he gets what he deserves."

Reports suggested that Randall’s net worth decreased by $19.5 million, and the upcoming Hulu documentary will shed light on how he destroyed his empire. As of 2023, his net worth is $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Meanwhile, Lala Kent addressed her past with Randall on Vanderpump Rules season 10 multiple times. One of the highlights was when she revealed that she and James Kennedy had a one-night stand while she was dating Randall Emmett.

While The Randall Scandal will stream on Hulu on Monday, May 22, 2023, Vanderpump Rules will return with its season 10 finale on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, on Bravo.

