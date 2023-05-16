Netizens troll Scandoval over Hulu’s The Randall Scandal trailer starring Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent

Vanderpump Rules is full of drama, on and off camera. While Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ Scandoval took over the internet for months, Lala Kent is now set to bring back her past life to viewers. Hulu recently announced a documentary on her ex-fiance Randall Emmett, titled The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump.
Many viewers were excited by the documentary announcement. However, some fans took a dig at Scandoval at the expense of The Randall Scandal. They claimed that the focus will finally shift from Raquel and Sandoval.
Randall Emmett was Lala Kent’s ex-fiance who appeared on Vanderpump Rules as well. The former couple shares a daughter together named Ocean. They parted ways after Lala found out he was cheating on her and that he was involved in multiple fraud cases.
Vanderpump Rules fans drag in Scandoval while sharing opinion on The Randall Scandal trailer
Netizens trolled Scandoval after watching the trailer of Randall Emmett’s The Randal Scandal. A Vanderpump Rules fan called Randall the “biggest Scandoval winner”, while many claimed that they were waiting for the return of Lala Kent’s ex’s scandal.
In addition to the Scandoval part, Twitter users have also shared different opinions about the upcoming documentary.
Randall made his first appearance on Vanderpump Rules in season 4. From private jets to expensive gifts, viewers witnessed him showering money on Lala Kent. Everything looked picture-perfect until they had a baby and were engaged.
Things took an ugly turn soon when Curtis “50 Cents” Jackson and Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor called out Randall for unpaid debts. On top of that, Lala found out Randall was cheating on her with multiple women.
The Randall Scandal will stream on Hulu on May 22
ABC News Studios and LA Times Studios joined hands to investigate all the allegations against Randall Emmett in The Randall Scandal. The trailer of the Hulu documentary featured the producer accused of workplace abuse and racism.
In the trailer, multiple cast members from the documentary were heard saying:
"Randall was publicly out of apex of his career. He worked with Bruce Willis, Martin Scorsese, 50 Cent, but really, behind the scenes, things were already starting to fall apart. 50 Cent suddenly goes on Instagram and says, ‘Randall you owe me one million dollars', then 50 Cent posts, ‘money by Monday Randall.''
The video further mentioned someone stating that Randall's decision to make an appearance on Vanderpump Rules made him famous. Bravo fans knew his identity, therefore, the news of lawsuits, abusive behavior, and cheating scandals blew up in his face.
Lala Kent’s mother appeared in the trailer and mentioned that it made her sad how her daughter had to go through a difficult time because of Randall. The clip ended with Lala saying:
"I have to put up a big fight. I do hope he gets what he deserves."
Reports suggested that Randall’s net worth decreased by $19.5 million, and the upcoming Hulu documentary will shed light on how he destroyed his empire. As of 2023, his net worth is $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Meanwhile, Lala Kent addressed her past with Randall on Vanderpump Rules season 10 multiple times. One of the highlights was when she revealed that she and James Kennedy had a one-night stand while she was dating Randall Emmett.
While The Randall Scandal will stream on Hulu on Monday, May 22, 2023, Vanderpump Rules will return with its season 10 finale on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, on Bravo.