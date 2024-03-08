"Never forgetting": Clio Cosmetics' removing Stray Kids Hyunjin's pictures from their platforms following the 2021 alleged leak resurfaces online

On Friday, March 8, 2024, STAYs resurfaced the 2021 controversy surrounding Stray Kids' Hyunjin. In 2021, Stray Kids rolled out a collaboration with the Korean luxury cosmetics brand Clio Cosmetics. While fans were thrilled about the partnership, things regarding the brand's campaign content with the Stray Kids members soon began to go downhill.

This unfolded right after the land of Hyunjin's bullying allegations. Following a netizen's confession of the idol's verbal and physical abuse towards them, the idol was criticized for his alleged behavior. The incident snowballed into the idol entering a hiatus, resulting in the pause of his several activities. As a result, Clio Cosmetics was seen removing the idol's pictures from all their campaign content and social media platforms.

This action from Clio Cosmetics left many fans angered. However, a STAY was reported to have leaked the idol's pictures taken for the campaign and posted them online. While the brand tried to get them off the internet, their efforts were in vain. Regardless, fans have maintained their distance from the brand since the controversy.

STAYs resurface the controversy surrounding Stray Kids' Hyunjin and Clio Cosmetics

In 2021, Stray Kids' Hyunjin was accused of being a middle school bully following an alleged confession from a netizen. The netizen, who claimed to be the idol's middle school classmate, stated that the idol verbally abused and bullied them to outcast the netizen from the school's friend groups.

Following the same, several similar allegations began to pop up on the internet, leading netizens to criticize the idol heavily. The criticism continued to mount, leading to the idol entering a hiatus where he paused all activities as a celebrity and K-pop idol. This controversy also unfolded around the same time as Stray Kids' collaboration with the luxury cosmetics brand Clio Cosmetics.

As they entered a partnership, the Stray Kids members became the face of the brand's campaign for a period of time. However, when Hyunjin's controversy began to dominate the internet, Clio Cosmetics was seen removing all the idol's pictures from their platforms and editing him from the group pictures.

Given that the other seven members' pictures and videos were still used as campaign content for the brand, fans felt it was disrespectful not to post Hyunjin's pictures since they were taken before his hiatus. Fans also discovered that there were more pictures of the idol that were unveiled to the masses.

This angered STAYs since the idol's work and effort for the photoshoots were not displayed or showcased. Therefore, a STAY took matters into their own hands and leaked the idol's unveiled images on the internet. Fans were delighted about the released pictures, and though Clio Cosmetics tried their best to remove the pictures from the internet, STAYs were fixated on spreading the images.

Following the incident, STAYs continued to criticize the brand for its actions and gave them a cold shoulder. This topic resurfaced on the internet following several baby STAYs questioning the legitimacy of the incident. The older fans were found narrating the story and confirming that Clio Cosmetics did remove Hyunjin's pictures from their platforms.