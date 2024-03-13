"Never seen a Dolce give this much SHEIN": Ice Spice trolled online over response to a comment that criticized her Vanity Fair Oscar party outfit

Ice Spice recently responded to a social media user who commented on her Vanity Fair Oscar party outfit, where the rapper arrived wearing a black sheer net gown with lace detailing. When an internet user commented on her look and stated how they wished that her stylist had tried harder, Ice Spice was quick to notice the comment, and responded by saying:

“Lets see you b*tches in custom dolce.”

Rapper responding to a fan commenting about her Vanity Fair Oscar Party styling (Image via @Ice Spice/ X)

As soon as Ice Spice’s comment and claim about wearing Dolce went viral, she was trolled again. One social media user commented and stated that the dress seemed to be from "Shein" rather than Dolce.

Netizens troll rapper for her Vanity Fair Oscar Party dress. (Image via @theshaderoom/ Instagram)

Ice Spice, renowned for hit songs like Deli, Boy’s a Liar, Bikini Bottom, and In Ha Mood, is celebrated for her musical prowess.

Netizens react as Ice Spice replies to a comment about her dress

The Vanity Fair’s Oscar party was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills and was attended by several Academy Awards winners as well as celebrities such as Emma Stone, Dave McCary, Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, Sydney Sweeney, and Kim Kardashian.

For the evening, Ice Spice wore a see-through black gown, which led many to express that they wished she had picked a different outfit or was styled better.

When the rapper clapped back at them, saying she was wearing a "custom dolce," the trolling against her intensified, with many calling her out over her outfit choice.

Netizens troll rapper for her Vanity Fair Oscar Party dress (Image via @IceSpice/ X)

On the work front, Ice Spice announced on March 5, 2024, that she has completed her album, Y2K. However, it is not yet clear when the album will be released. She was also nominated for the Grammy Awards this year for her song, Karma, with Taylor Swift.