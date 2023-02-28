"That unfunny comedian must be stopped": Hilarious Pete Davidson and Ice Spice memes erupt amid latest report  

Social media is flooded with Pete Davidson dating American rapper Ice Spice. On Monday, February 27, the comedian's name began trending on various social media platforms, where people began pouring their reactions to the news.

Armament Haki @jimmy6m Pete Davidson better not be dating Ice Spice. That unfunny comedian must be stopped Pete Davidson better not be dating Ice Spice. That unfunny comedian must be stopped https://t.co/dGXfjjk8Bq

While Pete has often been in the news about his dating life, this time, the rumors about the comedian being in a relationship with the rapper are spreading like wildfire. However, while the memes and posts can be convincing enough, in reality, the two are not dating, as Pete is currently in a relationship with American actress Chase Sui Wonders.

The same was also confirmed by many media houses, with the two also seen indulging in PDA in Hawaii recently.

Poetik Flakko @FlakkoPoetik Pete Davidson Was Spotted With Actress Chase Sui Wonders In Hawaii. Pete Davidson Was Spotted With Actress Chase Sui Wonders In Hawaii. https://t.co/ciecNeKPvQ

“Pete Davidson keep taking them all”: Rumors about the comedian dating Ice Spice sparks memefest on social media

Word spreads around faster on social media, even if the news is untrue. This time on the radar are Pete Davidson and Ice Spice. As soon as social media users heard the rumor, they started actively tweeting about it.

Since Pete Davidson is known for his supposedly thrilling dating life as he has allegedly dated Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, netizens could not stop sharing hilarious memes and reactions.

SSJ4 goku 💫🐐 @Dro2H Pete Davidson keep taking them all… I wonder who’s next after icespice Pete Davidson keep taking them all… I wonder who’s next after icespice https://t.co/l83IXUGW0c

trace @tracedontmiss me logging into twitter and seeing Pete Davidson is dating Ice Spice me logging into twitter and seeing Pete Davidson is dating Ice Spice 💔 https://t.co/eYXceg0hzy

Jobless Yb Fan @ShisuiTheDonn__ Pete Davidson response to people finding out that he bagged Ice Spice, Ariana Grande, and Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson response to people finding out that he bagged Ice Spice, Ariana Grande, and Kim Kardashianhttps://t.co/ehk1BFCHgN

At the same time, neither Pete nor Ice Spice have confirmed the news, and the fact that the former is reportedly dating Chase Sui Wonders makes this news nothing but just a plain rumor.

Pete Davidson is not dating Ice Spice: Rumor debunked

Every now and then, some or the other rumors start floating on social media, and netizens end up believing them. This time, social media users have fallen prey to the claims about the comedian dating Ice Spice. However, Pete is currently in a relationship with actress Chase Sui Wonders.

After being first spotted together in December 2022 at the Ranger Games, the duo were then seen together on a shopping trip to Whole Foods in Brooklyn. However, at the time, a representative spoke to Seventeen and confirmed that they were “great friends” and hung out together all the time.

#ChaseSuiWonders Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders at NASCAR Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders at NASCAR#PeteDavidson #ChaseSuiWonders https://t.co/b8OBMlo5kT

However, things got serious when the two were spotted together late night at Pete’s apartment in the same month. They were then also seen together often in the month of January; from being on the streets of Brooklyn to being seen on date nights, the two even held hands during dinner at Universal Studios.

At the end of January, Pete Davidson and Chase were seen taking a romantic vacation to Hawaii, where the two engaged in some PDA. Pictures of them kissing on the beach then made the rounds on social media as well.

However, the two have not spoken about being together and have neither confirmed the news about dating one another.

