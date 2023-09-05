Is Ice Spice getting a Fortnite skin? What we know so far

Is Ice Spice getting a Fortnite skin? While there are rumors going around social media about a collaboration, officially, there is nothing to talk of. Despite Ice Spice being a famous personality, Epic Games is not introducing an Icon Series Outfit of hers to the metaverse. Although other such celebrities such as Ariana Grande and J Balvin are in-game, Ice Spice is yet to receive the same treatment.

By the looks of it, this rumor was set off due to a new Emote that was added to the game on September 4, 2023. The Emote in question is an Icon Series Emote called "The Boy’s a Liar" Emote and features Ice Spice.

Ice Spice is not getting an Outfit in Fortnite, but her Emote is 'blowing up'

While the rumors surrounding Ice Spice getting her own Icon Series Outfit in-game are far from true, she does have her own Icon Series Emote now. On September 4, 2023, Epic Games added "The Boy’s a Liar'' Emote to the Item Shop. It features dance moves by Makenna Lara Dean and music by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice. It can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks.

The addition of this Icon Series Emote was met with a lot of glee. Given how popular Ice Spice has become off late, players are flocking to the Item Shop to purchase the Emote before it rotates out. Thankfully, there's no need to rush as Icon Series Emotes stay in the Item Shop for a few days. They are also often brought back into rotation every now and then.

Will Ice Spice get an official Icon Series Outfit in Fortnite?

For the time being, it's hard to state whether or not Ice Spice will have her own Icon Series Outfit in-game. Taken into consideration that Icon Series Outfits are rather rare and are not given out so liberally, Ice Spice will likely not be getting an Outfit.

Furthermore, since Icon Series Emotes started off as Outfits dedicated to content creators, seeing one for musicians is very rare. In total only nine musicians/artistes have been given the honor of featuring in-game as Icon Series Outfits, they are:

Travis Scott

The Kid LAROI

Ariana Grande

Marshmello

Major Lazer

J Balvin

Bruno Mars

Astro Jack

Anderson .Paak

Aside from musicians, a few select star-studded athletes have also been added to the game as Icon Series Outfit. The latest Icon Series Outfit was introduced to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 via the Battle Pass. The Outfit in question is none other than Khaby Lame.

He's part of Nolan Chance's crew and is actively helping him steal the time machine from under Kado Thorne's nose. There's no guarantee that they will successfully pull off this heist of al lifetime, but it will undoubtedly advance the storyline towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

