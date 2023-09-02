Who is Nolan Chance in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4? Lore explained

Who is Nolan Chance in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4? To players, Nolan Chance is just another NPC in-game and an Outfit in the Battle Pass. However, to characters in-game, he's perhaps one of the best heistmen that exist in the metaverse. Considering that he has been recruited by Innovator Slone to pull off a heist, it's safe to assume that he really knows his stuff.

According to lore that's available in-game, he is wanted for grand larceny, regular larceny, and for a conspiracy to raise exotic Supply Llamas. He is also suspected of being the mastermind behind the Great Slap Vault Heist. Suffice to say, he is probably the most-wanted individual in the metaverse as well. But what does he want in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 and why is he helping Slone of all people steal things?

Nolan Chance: A mastermind, misfit, and heist expert of sorts in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

So, who is Nolan Chance? Well, for starters, he's a self-styled mastermind, However, that's debatable given that not everything he does goes according to plan. At times, things do not work out at all. A good example of this can be seen when he tries to infiltrate one of Kado Thorne's Vaults.

After his team triggers the alarm, an angry Kado Thorne in his vampiric form can be seen flying towards them in all his fury. Needless to say, things likely did not end well for everyone in the cinematic trailer. Nonetheless, considering that Innovator Slone trusts him, credit needs to be given when due. However, this does not mean that everyone has faith in him.

NPCs present on the island such as Meowscles and Antonio are rather doubtful of his abilities. In all probability, Innovator Slone did not entrust the job to Nolan Chance because he was reliable. It's more likely that he was given that job because no one else was willing to do it. Only a fool or someone desperate for redemption would think about stealing from Kado Thorne.

That said, it's very likely that Innovator Slone is using him and his crew of ragtag heistmen and women to create a diversion. This would allow her to gain access to Kado Thorne's time machine. Once she has access, it's anyone's guess what she plans on doing. While her loyalty to the Imagine Order and Geno have waived, her ambitious and sneaky ways have not.

Will Nolan Chance be able to pull off the heist of the lifetime in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

For the time being, it's unclear if Nolan Chance will succeed. While there are a few hints hidden deep in the game's files that point towards him being successful in his endeavor, there's no telling for sure. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how Nolan Chance manages to pull the wool from underneath Kado Thorne - and that's if he manages.

Given the tight security that exists in and around Named Locations that contain these Vaults, getting in and out is not an easy task. Especially when an immortal vampire guards one of them personally. For the time being, players will have to wait and watch as the storyline in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 plays out. That said, a lot will happen during Fortnitemares 2023 as Kado Thorne is suspected of turning into a vampire for the occasion.

